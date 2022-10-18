Read full article on original website
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Missouri pulls $500 million from BlackRock over asset manager's ESG push
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Missouri has pulled $500 million out of pension funds managed by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said on Tuesday, accusing the asset manager of "prioritizing" environmental, social and governance (ESG) over shareholder returns.
kitco.com
Bank of America profit drops on loan-loss reserve build
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) joined other big U.S. banks in reporting a 9% drop in third-quarter profit on Monday as it set aside funds to cover soured loans from a potential deterioration in the U.S. economy. The second-largest U.S. bank added $378 million to its...
Goldman’s Marcus Logs $110B in Deposits as Digital Bank Refocuses
Amid the macro headwinds, Goldman Sachs’ digital bank is a work in progress. And now, according to the company, Marcus will be folded into the company’s asset and wealth management unit. Separately, a new division will contain transaction banking and the credit cards launched with Apple and General Motors.
tipranks.com
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Gains U.S. Regulatory Approval to Acquire MUFG Union Bank
U.S. Bancorp has finally won the approval of U.S. regulators to acquire MUFG Union Bank. The acquisition, which is expected to close by the end of the year, will enhance U.S. Bancorp’s presence on the West Coast. More than a year after the deal was initially announced, U.S. Bancorp...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Climb. Is It Time To Buy Bank Stocks Now?
Bank stocks C, WFC and JPM are all up after earnings, pointing to strength in the beaten-down sector.
Goldman Sachs' humbling U-turn on its consumer banking ambitions
Good morning! This is Jeffrey Cane filling in today. Third-quarter results from the big Wall Street banks are now behind us, and they were … pretty good, all things considered? Goldman Sachs reported yesterday, and while it may not be the biggest nor the best bank (OK, No. 1 in M&A advising and equity offerings), it gets the most attention because of its history and cachet.
The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours
Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
Former Celsius exec joins JPMorgan as director of crypto regulatory policy
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Former Celsius executive Aaron Iovine has joined JPMorgan Chase & Co as executive director of digital assets regulatory policy, according to his LinkedIn profile, days after the bank's Chief Executive Jamie Dimon blasted cryptocurrencies as fraud and decentralized ponzi schemes.
JPMorgan launches fundraising platform to lure startups
Oct 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is launching a platform that aims to connect startup founders with venture capital investors to simplify the fundraising process, the bank told Reuters.
wealthbriefingasia.com
What's New In Investments, Funds? – MSCI
The latest news on investment offerings, financial products and other services relevant to wealth advisors and their clients. Investment tools and index provider, MSCI, has launched Institutional Client-Designed Indexes (iCDI), which is pitched at institutional asset owners to enable them to customise and adapt indexes that underpin their investment strategies.
privatebankerinternational.com
HSBC enhances private banking business in UAE to lure wealthy clients
HSBC has strengthened its private banking business in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to pool of high net worth (HN) investors in the country continues to grow. HSBC Bank Middle East Global Private Banking will target clients with investable assets of more than $2m. Customers of the branch will gain...
privatebankerinternational.com
Cion Digital expands operations with wealth advisor lending platform
US-based Cion Digital has launched Advisor Lending Platform enabling the firm to cater to a wider range of financial services and retail sectors. The company, through its new platform, seeks to support more asset classes including traditional assets, crypto assets and securities-based financial products. The Advisor Lending Platform directly links...
privatebankerinternational.com
Middle East sovereign funds may invest in Credit Suisse’ investment bank
Credit Suisse’s investment bank may receive investments from Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds to take advantage of the bank’s low valuations, Bloomberg has reported. Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, through their sovereign wealth funds, are considering options to inject money into the Swiss bank’s investment and other divisions.
privatebankerinternational.com
Bank of America wealth arm registers 3% dip in Q3 profit
The Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM) unit of Bank of America has recorded a net income of $1.19bn for the third quarter of 2022, down 3% compared with $1.23bn a year ago. For the quarter ended 30 September 2022, the unit’s revenue rose by 2% year-on-year to $5.43bn.
JPMorgan Chase Taps Ex-Celsius Exec To Lead Crypto - What's Dimon's Stance On Bitcoin, Ethereum Now?
JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is deepening its crypto talent bench with a former Celsius Network CEL/USD employee. The New York-based firm hired Aaron Iovine as executive director of digital assets regulatory policy. According to Iovine's LinkedIn profile, he was with Celsius from February until September (it went bankrupt in July).
Dollar higher but gains in check as risk appetite rebounds
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, shaking off some of the weakness of the previous session, but a revival in risk appetite in global financial markets kept a lid on its gains.
EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Group Lowers Valuation Ahead of December IPO
SHANGHAI — Ahead of its December IPO, Lanvin Group revealed its 2022 interim results and an updated company valuation in a recent amendment to its registration statement with the SEC. Heading into a roadshow in Hong Kong, South Korea and the U.S., the Fosun International Ltd.-owned luxury fashion company lowered its pre-money equity valuation from $1.25 billion to $1 billion. Group revenue grew 73 percent on a year-to-year basis to 202 million euros in the first half of 2022. The company is on track to achieve profitability in 2024.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaSpring 2023: A...
US News and World Report
South Africa Moves to Regulate Crypto Assets
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's financial watchdog has classified cryptocurrency assets as financial products, a notice in the government gazette said on Wednesday, enabling them to be regulated. In the brief notice, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) said a crypto asset, which it referred to as "a digital representation...
