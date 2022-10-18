LaRose returns to lineup, nets penalty kick to push Bucs into district final

NORTON SHORES — When he’s been healthy, Grand Haven junior Cade LaRose has been perhaps the standout attacker on a Buccaneer roster full of talent.

The tough part has been getting back on the field.

A nagging hip injury kept him out for more than half the regular season and all of the important conference games late last month.

In Grand Haven’s district semifinal against Grandville, LaRose didn’t take long to make his presence felt, scoring an early penalty kick that stood up for a 1-0 win at Mona Shores on Monday night.

“It feels great to be back,” the junior said. He played against Rockford and Grandville in mid-September but hadn’t played much since. “It’s been tough. A lot of stop and start, definitely a frustrating year but it’s helped to have a positive attitude about it.”

On an evening of steady rain and slippery footing, the Buccaneers had to scrap, but they were deserved winners – they’ll head back to Mona Shores on Thursday for a district final against the Sailors at 6:30 p.m.

“We’ve stuck by him the whole time, and we’re just happy to have him on the field,” senior Eli Wachter said. “He did amazing, we know how good he can be for us when he’s playing.”

LaRose has dealt with a nagging hip injury that has caused pain while sprinting and taking shots at goal, but it took just four minutes for him to track down a long pass from Kaden Richardson down the left wing. His next touch set up a run into the penalty box, where a Bulldog’s tackle upended the junior without getting the ball.

He took the resulting penalty kick, easing a shot down the middle while Zac Southwell dove past the ball in the Grandville net.

“We’re glad to have him back, he offers a really good physical presence up front,” coach Nick Tejchma said. “We can use him to connect up front, he’s really good as a target man and he’s got great speed. It’s just so nice to have everybody healthy.”

LaRose had a tight offside go against him midway through the half – he headed a cross just inside the post for a second goal, only to have it ruled out.

It was part of a bright start for the Bucs, who created a couple early corner kicks before getting the foul and goal. They had to find a way to bounce back mentally from the first two losses of their season in prior weeks – a shootout loss to Jenison in the OK Red tournament and a 2-1 defeat against East Kentwood.

After going so long without a defeat to start their season, getting the first round of state tournament matches off was a chance to mentally reset and get healthy in hopes of a major run.

“Hopefully it gives us some extra motivation,” senior Ryan Heck said. “We know it’s all about getting the win when it really counts.”

On Mona Shores’ grass surface, oncoming rain made crisp, clean passing a challenge. Both teams brought plenty of intensity to a match that could have ended their season, which also meant some physical play and plenty of shirt-pulling.

“It’s a passionate game, we had to show off some of the physical aspects of our game tonight,” Wachter said. “We got a little used to the conditions using our grass field, the rain, all of it made us ready for how tough it was to play out there.”

Grand Haven was generally assured in defense, with both Southwell in Grandville’s net and the Bucs’ Tyler Colvin rarely called on for important saves. The Bulldogs had an offside goal with 13 minutes to halftime, as Quinton Henderson had chipped a shot past Colvin before seeing the linesman’s flag raised.

In the second half, the night got chillier and the Bucs stayed composed. Logan Petrus had a free kick from distance blow off course and onto the crossbar, and the defense soaked up some pressure without allowing clear chances.

LaRose and Payton Wright combined to create a pair of golden chances on the counter-attack, but Wright had a one-on-one chance saved midway through the half, and LaRose’s touch was just a little too heavy to beat Southwell with three minutes remaining.

“Cade’s just such a problem for players at this level, he’s got the size and skill plus he’s probably the fastest guy on our team,” Heck said. “If you can get him to turn and go, get some space, it’s a good chance there’s a goal.”

Mona Shores did their part to set up a rematch from the regular season, beating West Ottawa 3-0 in the following contest. The Bucs and Sailors played a 2-2 game back on Aug. 25.

It came before the Bucs’ major midseason winning streak, but both teams have put together strong regular seasons. Grand Haven may enter as slight favorites, but they know a championship performance will be required to keep their season alive.