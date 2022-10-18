ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Kat Kountry 105

Where to Rent Tools And Other Items in Owatonna

Did you know that renting tools was a thing? I was thinking about this the other day because I would love to do some DIY projects but I don’t own any tools to do so. I also don’t have the money or knowledge to know what to buy, and I don’t know when I would use them next.
OWATONNA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

12 Unwritten Rules of Halloween in Rochester

So you've got your pumpkins, your costume is picked out, you have the candy, and you're all set for Halloween! Not so fast. Before everyone hits the streets in Rochester, MN for trick-or-treating there are some unwritten Halloween rules that we need to talk about. Some of these unwritten rules...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Ice Castles Will Return to Minnesota in 2023 – Adding New Ice Bar

It's one of the most beautiful events during the Minnesota winter and it's returning for another year of icy magic. The Ice Castles are being erected again this year at the Long Lake Regional Park located in New Brighton, this is the eighth appearance of the winter event that includes lots of things to do including exciting ice slides, crawl spaces, caverns, tunnels, and amazing sculptures all made from ice, and it's all lit beautifully.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Ten Best Places to Get a Great Bowl of Soup in Owatonna

I'm a soup lover twelve months a year, but never is it more comforting than on one of these chilly Minnesota autumn days. I enjoy making soup at home -- sometimes on the stovetop, but more frequently in my Insta Pot or Crock Pot. There's nothing like walking in the door at the end of the day when a batch of soup has been in the slow cooker all day.
OWATONNA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

20+ Amazing Trunk-or-Treat Events In and Around Rochester

I don't know which parent out there in the world made the decision to gather up friends in a parking lot, open up the truck, throw a few decorations together to make a "Halloween display" and have their kids grab candy from every single trunk, but that person is a genius. Below are over 20 different trunk-or-treat events in and around the Rochester, Minnesota area that you can show up for with your kids in their costumes.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?

Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota is a Test Market for a New Taco Bell Product

Minnesota is one of two testing locations for a new product from Taco Bell: dipping tacos. According to TheHill.com the Twin Cities and Nashville are the guniea pigs for the new cheese-loaded tacos:. The all-new item, which is currently testing in the Minneapolis-St. Paul and Nashville areas, is made with...
NASHVILLE, TN
Kat Kountry 105

Police Searching For Owatonna-Area Girl

OWATONNA (WJON News) - Authorities have more information on a missing girl from the Owatonna area. Officials are asking for help locating Alexa Moreno-Lopez, who has been missing since September. Police believe the 15-year-old Moreno-Lopez may be living in the Wilmar area with Carlos Castillo-Torrez, an adult male relative. Authorities...
OWATONNA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)

Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
LAKEVILLE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Area Man Accidently Shoots Himself While Cleaning Gun

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders transported a Rochester area man to a hospital after he accidently shot himself Tuesday evening. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 5,000 block of 80th Ave. Southwest in Salem Township around 9:15 p.m. The deputy reported finding a 70-year-old man sitting in the dining room of the home with a through-and-through gunshot wound above his left knee.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Search is on for Vehicle That Fatally Struck Walker in Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. A statement from the Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the deadly incident around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Logan Ave. North and West Broadway. Responding officers reported finding a male believed to be in his 30’s lying in the street with fatal injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Monday Evening Crash in Southern Minnesota Claimed Two Lives

New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash yesterday evening just south of the Twin Cities. The State Patrol says the deadly collision was reported just after 6 PM on Highway 13 in Scott County just west of New Prague. The crash report says an SUV crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup and a car headed in the opposite direction.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

