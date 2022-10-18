Read full article on original website
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
Democratic Strategist Ted Trimpa on What's REALLY Going on in Colorado
Ted Trimpa is an attorney and a Democratic strategist who had a lot to do with turning Colorado blue, electing Jared Polis as governor, and so on. Unlike many activist Democrats whom I view as frequently opposing fundamental American values, I think Ted is a rational guy working for the wrong political team. He's not (in my opinion) a Bernie Sanders nutjob although he's also definitely a liberal, maybe even a "progressive." He's at least an honest one. He has a better take on what's REALLY going on in Colorado politics than most people and I'm looking forward to hearing his take. I hope you enjoy it too.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona
Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
South Carolina may be the home of beautiful scenery and tasty barbecue, but it also houses two of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including two in the Palmetto State.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona
With fall in full swing, there's nothing better than enjoying a nice, cozy evening. Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America. The website states, "Dining out is a treat in itself, but when you find a restaurant that really makes you feel like lingering, it's especially satisfying. Whether you're searching for a truly beautiful spot for a date night, a homey country café for a family lunch, or a lodgelike restaurant that can help stave off winter's chill, we've got you covered (and so do many of these restaurants). Here are some of the coziest restaurants across America."
State Officials: Students' Mental Health Needs More Investment
>State Officials: Students' Mental Health Needs More Investment. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A public hearing with officials from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania has highlighted growing mental health issues for students in rural schools. State officials say more funding is needed to make mental health care more available for rural kids. One expert said concerns for students accelerated during the pandemic. A state survey found more than four in ten students reported feeling depressed most days and that rates of self-harm also have gone up "to concerning levels."
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Carbs are good for the soul, and nothing satisfies carb cravings quite like a hearty loaf of bread. Bread is universal and is served in great variety. Restaurants often serve bread in small quantities with oils and vinegars as a starter, but bakeries serve entire loaves of bread that you can take home. From white, wheat, rye, pumpernickel, and everything in between, bread has stood the test of time. Regardless of your favorite, there is one bakery in the state of Nebraska that serves it better than the rest.
Driver accused of ramming Iowa State Patrol trooper off I-35 into the ditch
(Wright County, IA) -- A driver is accused of ramming an Iowa State Patrol trooper, forcing the cruiser off I-35 into the ditch during a chase in northern Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the trooper tried to pull the SUV over for going more than 100 miles an hour early Wednesday morning, when the chase began.
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Did you know that America's first buffet began in the 1940s right here in Las Vegas when a restauranteur started the Buckaroo Buffet. Within just a few years, the idea of a buffet spread, becoming an American icon. Yelp released a list of each state's best buffet. The website states,...
Mom & Daughter Stalked at CNY Walmart Prompting Situational Awareness Talk!
A viral video of a mom and daughter being stalked at a Central New York Walmart is prompting a "situational awareness" talk with our "gun guy" Matt Mallory from PS&Ed on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
New York State DOT Issues Weekend Travel Advisory For Northway
The New York State Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory that'll impact drivers who need to travel in Saratoga County over the next few days. Starting Friday night at 7:00 pm, the northbound Northway off-ramp at Exit 17 in Moreau is going to be shut down until Monday at 6:00 am. Crews are going to be working on a bridge replacement and interchange reconfiguration project. The on-ramp from northbound Route Nine to the northbound Northway will also be closed during this same time period. For the latest travel information, dial 511, go to 511ny.org or download the 511NY mobile app.
North Carolina Family Celebrates Major Lottery Win By Sharing Prize
A North Carolina man's urge to buy a scratch-off ticket paid off in a big way after he scored a huge prize in the state lottery. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, had just left his job as a neurologist at a hospital when he suddenly felt a calling to pick up a lottery ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. What he didn't realize, however, was that this feeling would lead to a six-figure prize.
Drivers suffer critical injuries in Holland Township crash
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Three people are hospitalized after a head-on crash in Holland Township. Sheriff's deputies in Ottawa County say an 18-year-old driver crossed the Douglas Avenue center line after 5 p.m. That person was flown to a hospital with critical injuries. The driver's 18-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries.
