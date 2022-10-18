MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' homestand continues with a matchup against the Stars tonight at the Bell Centre. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad is coming off a memorable 6-2 win over the Coyotes on Thursday night. Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher blitzed the visitors with first-period goals by the time the game was just 7:17 old, and the Canadiens never looked back. That set the stage for Juraj Slafkovsky's first NHL snipe in the middle frame, which sent the crowd into a frenzy. Nick Suzuki added a spectacular penalty-shot tally, before Sean Monahan capped the scoring with an empty-netter to send the fans home happy. Goaltender Jake Allen turned aside 25 of 27 shots between the pipes. With the triumph, St-Louis' contingent improved to 3-0-0 on home ice thus far this season.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO