Read full article on original website
NW Prepper
2d ago
Why should the taxpayers pay for every abortion? Where does the “My body my choice” argument end? My body chose to go to work to make money and take care of MY family not pay for your abortion.
Reply
6
Jules Baby
2d ago
Why is it the taxpayers job to fund your abortions? This is the stupidest article ever! Pay for your own mistakes! 🙄
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Survey: Majority of Seattle voters say city is ‘on the wrong track’
SEATTLE — The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has released the latest results of its research project tracking how the city’s voters feel about living in the region. The chamber says it has been polling registered Seattle voters on a regular basis since August 2021 with the assistance...
nypressnews.com
The Times recommends: Lauren Davis for the 32nd Legislative District, Position 2
Voters in the 32nd Legislative District, which extends from North Seattle to Lynnwood, should be proud to have Lauren Davis as one of their representatives. She is a smart, pragmatic progressive with deep knowledge on critical issues who is not afraid to work across the aisle to get things done for all Washingtonians.
Survey shows Seattle voters' public safety worries rising
(The Center Square) – The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s latest survey reveals that homelessness remains a top concern of Seattle voters, but public safety is rising as well. The chamber’s survey was taken from Sept. 20 through Sept. 25 with 700 registered voters interviewed through seven council...
nbcrightnow.com
Project studies WA ballot rejection disparities
SEATTLE, Wash.- The Washington state mail-in ballot process provides widespread access to the voting process. A State Auditor's analysis of the 2020 election concluded that the number of ballots rejected due to improper completion is small, but that there is room for improvement. The Evans School's Evans Policy Innovation Collaborative...
seattlemedium.com
Wash Gov. Inslee’s Seattle Shelter Tours
The governor was in Seattle last week to visit The Hope Factory and the Downtown Emergency Service Center. He spent time talking about the future of his homelessness policy during his tour of Seattle’s homeless shelters. His visit included talks with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We are In King County, the City of Seattle, King County, and the Washington State Lived Experience Coalition.
KUOW
A highly charged public meeting in Seattle's Greenwood — but don't you dare record it
Dan Strauss, the city councilmember for Ballard and Greenwood, attempted a media blackout of a public meeting on Monday night. Strauss was one of four panelists at a forum on public safety at the Taproot Theatre in Greenwood. The meeting was convened by local businesses to discuss public safety and the possibility of a tiny house village for unhoused people.
Seattle council member Sawant urging police to investigate several attacks involving human feces
In a letter directed to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz and the Seattle City Council’s, council member Kshama Sawant expressed disfavor with the Seattle Police Department for “failing to investigate a series of disturbing incidents at my home.”. According to Sawant, bags of human...
Microsoft reportedly laid off nearly 1,000 employees
The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, according to a new report from Axios. Microsoft’s total workforce stood at around 221,000 at the end of June, with Axios reporting that the layoffs affect less than 1% of the employees.
The Stranger
City Leaders Fight over Policing Pirates
I kid you not, in the year 2022 we have elected officials and policy staff for the Mayor of a major US city arguing about how to respond to “sea burglars” allegedly pillaging houseboats on Lake Union. At last Thursday’s budget meeting, mayoral staff and SPD representatives resisted...
Chronicle
Washington Police Chief Objects to Democratic PAC Using His Photo in Rep. Kim Schrier Ads
Covington Police Chief Adam Easterbrook was surprised — not pleasantly — when his photo showed up recently in political mailers backing U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier's reelection campaign. The mailers, from a Democratic-aligned PAC, feature Easterbrook in full uniform standing next to Schrier, D-Sammamish, in May, when she met...
Covington police chief 'shocked' to see his photo used in Rep. Kim Schrier campaign ad
COVINGTON, Wash. — Covington Police Chief Adam Easterbrook is upset that his photo with Democratic Representative Kim Schrier is being used to promote her political campaign. Easterbrook said the photo of the two of them was taken in May after Schrier visited Covington City Hall to discuss public safety....
The Stranger
Slog AM: Stay Inside Until Friday, American Life Expectancy Plummets, and Putin Declares Martial Law
Stay inside: I know Charles led with this news last night, but it bears repeating. Just stay inside until Friday. The smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire will hopefully let up by then. While you're sheltering from the toxic air outside, take a few minutes to read this feature from the Seattle Times on how the firefighters and small towns closer to the fire have dealt with the strain from weeks of smoke.
MyNorthwest.com
Rep. Kim Schrier campaign ad spurs controversy over use of likeness
In a report from The Seattle Times, Covington Police Chief Adam Easterbrook is upset that his image and words are being used to portray his support for Rep. Kim Schrier in mailers sent out by a Democratic-aligned PAC. The photo of Easterbrook and Schrier was taken in May when Schrier...
KUOW
9th Circuit judges say Seattle officials 'just stood aside' during the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest
A lawsuit stemming from a 2020 fatal shooting in Seattle's CHOP zone is being heard by a federal appeals court. The case was brought by Donnitta Sinclair-Martin after her son, Horace Lorenzo Anderson, was fatally shot in Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest on June 20, 2020. Sinclair alleges the city created a foreseeable danger after protesters occupied a nearby park and interfered with first responders.
spokanepublicradio.org
Will abortion prove a major factor in NW elections?
He’s a new face to voters in Arlington, Washington, who were in a Republican district last election but because of redistricting this year, are now in a swing district: Dave Paul’s. Paul is a moderate Democrat, and he’s a supporter of abortion rights. And voters certainly do bring...
Washington GOP hopeful slams Seattle, Seahawks and Starbucks
Not surprisingly, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Washington has sharply criticized longtime incumbent Democrat Patty Murray. But Tiffany Smiley has also slammed the Seattle Seahawks, Starbucks, The Seattle Times and the city of Seattle. Whether Smiley’s combative approach will work in a state that hasn’t elected a Republican to the Senate in nearly 30 years remains to be seen. Smiley is hoping enough people have tired of Murray, who was first elected in 1992, to give her an edge in November. She has spent big running blistering ads blaming Murray for crime and inflation. Murray has also run a slew of negative ads against Smiley, saying the Republican’s anti-abortion stance could threaten women’s rights.
capitolhillseattle.com
Somebody is throwing bags of poop in Kshama Sawant’s yard and SPD reportedly doesn’t give a shit — UPDATE
Somebody is throwing bags of suspected human poop into City Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s Central District yard. The District 3 representative is calling on Mayor Bruce Harrell to direct the Seattle Police Department to do more to investigate what Sawant is calling “a series of disturbing incidents at my home.”
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Activists act like smoky air hurts homeless, but not fentanyl or meth
King County officials rushed to bring the homeless to an “air-quality center” because it’s unhealthy to breathe the smoky air. Yet, these same officials enable the homeless to live in human waste and to smoke fentanyl or meth. This is backward thinking. The Bolt Creek Fire continues...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
$2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway toll roads program back on track after COVID-19
On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Transportation Commission was updated on the $2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway Program that will close two of the state’s major transportation gaps – State Route 167 in Pierce County and State Route 509 in King County. Traffic and revenue work is under...
The Stranger
Slog AM: Five More Days of Smoke, Human Rights Commission Shakeup, and Riots Work
Seattle’s downtown tunnel may wind up costing taxpayers even more. The latest head-shaker in the long, sad saga of State Route 99 is the woeful underuse of the warp-zone tunnel that runs beneath downtown. Not enough drivers are opting in to the tolled road, and now it’s looking like other road projects may have to be defunded in order to keep the tunnel open.
Comments / 4