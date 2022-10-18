ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, IN

Franciscan Health partners with 57 non-profits on community health

Franciscan Health recently announced $450,000 in funding for community health improvement through its Social Impact Partnership Program (SIPP). Fifty-seven non-profits located throughout Franciscan Health’s Indiana service regions and south suburban Chicago were selected from applications to receive funding of up to $9,750 per organization. Partners in the Hammond/Munster/Dyer area...
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Dianne Kowalski

Dianne Kowalski, past president of the Munster Junior Woman’s Club, has been giving back to her community for years. She got her start with the club when her children were little and has been with the organization for a total 27 years as of today. The Munster Junior Woman’s...
YWCA of NWI Hosts “Sold Out” Circle Of Friends Gala

This past weekend, the YWCA of NWI hosted its annual Circle of Friends Gala at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, and the circle of friends and supporters was larger than ever. The pandemic forced organizers to hold the event virtually the past two years, so the anticipation of this in-person occasion was high. Hundreds attended in support of the organization, which champions women empowerment and the elimination of racism. The gala was hosted by celebrities Samantha Chatman of ABC 7 Chicago and her father, DJ Sam Chatman of 95.1 FM Chicago Club Steppin’.
Community Healthcare System to open expanded Immediate Care Center in Munster

Community Healthcare System is expanding its medical services by adding a new Immediate Care and medical services center to meet the demand for quality healthcare in Northwest Indiana’s growing communities. The new facility will replace the current Immediate Care location at 1946-45th St. in Munster. The 32,000-square-foot, two-story structure...
Student-run community garden greenhouse unveiled

The Gary Community School Corporation has partnered with GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) to develop a student-run community garden program at West Side Leadership Academy. Recently representatives unveiled a newly erected garden greenhouse, which will help extend the life of the plants and produce students...
Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network

Community Healthcare System recently welcomed four doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc. (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these providers represent include general surgery, intervention cardiology, family medicine and orthopedic surgery. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, October 20 – 23

This weekend in the Region has a lot of scheduled events for you to enjoy with your friends and family! The Halloween weekend is approaching, but there’s still a lot of good memories to be made the weekend prior, including awesome exercise outside, a free health screening event, festive entertainment, and lots more.
OB/GYN joins Franciscan Physician Network Family Wellness Center in Munster

Obstetrician/gynecologist Gordon Skeoch, MD, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network at the Family Wellness Center in Munster and is accepting new patients. Dr. Skeoch received his training at the University of Illinois-Chicago College of Medicine in Chicago and completed his residency training at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago.
Valpo Board of Works approves additional paving with leftover money

Valparaiso will be able to get some extra paving work done. The board of works last week approved a $250,215.80 change order to the city's Community Crossings projects. "We had a little bit of additional money left over, so we worked with the contractor, Milestone, to identify additional streets that would be suitable for paving this year," explained Max Rehlander, deputy city engineer.
ABC57 Sound Off: St. Joseph County Code Enforcement

ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on the latest news and issues. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, ABC57 rides along with the St Joseph County Code Enforcement team to get a better idea of how viewers can get their complaints addressed.
Firefighters Applauded for Dousing Major Blaze

(La Porte, IN) - Everyone involved in putting out what could have been the largest fire in the history of La Porte was recognized last night. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder presented the October 5 blaze at the old American Rubber plant during last night's city council meeting. He also named each of the firefighters present during the meeting.
Merrillville issues permit for million-square-foot building

A permit has been issued for the Region's first million-square-foot industrial building. It's part of the Silos at Sanders Farm development coming to Merrillville. Town council member Shawn Pettit says the permit brought in $325,000 in permit fees and called it "a historical event." "There's not a million-square-foot building in Lake County at all. We're the first ones to get that, so that's a feather in our cap," Pettit said during last week's council meeting.
Council Reacts to Replacement of Police Chief

(Michigan City, IN) - There’s a new police chief today in Michigan City. Steve Forker, a 17-year member of the department, has officially taken over, replacing outgoing chief Dion Campbell. Mayor Duane Parry on Friday announced he was replacing Dion Campbell. Parry cited continued high gun violence as the...
Tricia Sloma celebrates 30 years at WNDU!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are celebrating one of our own on Monday, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years now!. Tricia started her career at WNDU by working for AgDay and on the radio. She quickly moved to the desk and anchored the morning show. At that point, the newscast was just 30 minutes long – two hours less than what it is now!
