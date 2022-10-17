'Cut-your-own Christmas tree' permit drawing opens in Colorado

Photo Credit: bermuda cat. File photo. (iStock) bermuda cat

The most wonderful time of the year has come early.

Boulder County Parks and Open Space is officially accepting entries for its 2022 'Cut-your-own Christmas tree' permit drawing. This year, 100 people will be randomly selected to cut their own lodgepole pine trees at Reynolds Ranch Open Space in Nederland.

"These trees are not what you find at stores or Christmas tree lots. Those trees typically come from farms where they are specifically grown and pruned to create full and symmetric trees. These lodgepole pines are between 3 and 8 feet tall, might have weaker limbs, and might not look as full as typical Christmas trees. But they have excellent needle retention, look unique, and you will have the satisfaction of helping with forest management efforts," according to a news release.

The deadline to enter the drawing is midnight on November 13, those selected will be notified by November 14 and will be eligible to purchase a permit for $20. Tree cutting will occur on December 3 and 4.

Permit holders will be responsible for bringing their own equipment, including a handsaw; chainsaws are not allowed.

"The event will be held regardless of weather. Vehicles must be equipped to handle severe winter driving conditions," the announcement said.

For more information or to enter the drawing visit, boco.org/ChristmasTrees.