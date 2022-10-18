‘DC’s Stargirl’ Exclusive: Welcome To The Helix Institute, Todd Rice

This week on The CW’s DC’s Stargirl, we’re finally heading back to the mysterious Helix Institute; the strange, foreboding facility introduced last season. And not only that: on “Frenemies – Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One”, we’re also going to meet Todd Rice (Tim Gabriel). But no need to wait until the episode airs, you can check out Decider’s exclusive clip, right here, right now, as Todd arrives at the Helix Institute… A place that knows a whole lot about him.

If you remember from last season, Jennie (Ysa Penarejo) first explored the Institute because that was the last place she knew her brother had been, before he disappeared. Though the helpful nurse explained she didn’t know anything, it was pretty clear from the mysterious Mr. Bones’ (Keith David) appearance at the end of the season that Helix knows a lot more than it’s letting on.

In the clip, we zip back in time to find Todd arriving at the Institute for the first time, after being arrested for shoplifting. Not only does Nurse Louise Love know who he is, she knows who his father is: Alan Scott, aka the first Green Lantern, and a member of the Justice Society of America. And for fans of the comics, this is a big deal… Not only is his father Green Lantern, and his sister Jennie the new Green Lantern (aka Jade), Todd has some powers of his own. Specifically, he’s got shadow powers, similar to The Shade (Jonathan Cake), and goes by the superhero name Obsidian.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Obsidian has been both an ally and adversary of the Justice Society in the books, so which side will he fall on here? You can find out when the episode airs Wednesday, October 19 at 8/7c on The CW. Synopsis for the episode below, and watch the clip, above.

OPERATION BLACKOUT BOMB — After Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a major discovery on The Gambler’s laptop, the team moves forward with a risky plan that effects the entire town of Blue Valley. Elsewhere, Jennie (guest star Ysa Penarejo) returns to the fold seeking help from Courtney (Brec Bassinger). Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano and Alkoya Brunson also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (#307). Original airdate 10/19/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.