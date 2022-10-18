ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

8 Analysts Have This to Say About Moderna

Moderna MRNA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Moderna has an average price target of $154.38 with a high of $296.00 and a low of $74.00.
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Medical Properties Trust

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Medical Properties Trust MPW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Chainlink Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Chainlink's LINK/USD price has decreased 3.04% over the past 24 hours to $6.62, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $7.17 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Salesforce

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Salesforce CRM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

AT&T Is 'Largely Solid' Judging From Q3 Beat, But Analysts Are Concerned: Here's Why

There is downside risk to AT&T's prior outlook for 2023, an analyst said. AT&T continues to lose overall broadband subscribers, another analyst stated. AT&T Inc. T released upbeat third-quarter results on Thursday with an increase in wireless subscribers. RBC Capital Markets. Analyst Kutgun Maral reiterated a Sector Perform rating, while...
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Johnson & Johnson

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Johnson & Johnson. Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson JNJ we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the...
Benzinga

Fed's John Williams Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 0.6% amid a decline in Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:10 a.m....
NEW YORK STATE
Benzinga

5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends

Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
Benzinga

Polkadot Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Polkadot's DOT/USD price has fallen 3.97% to $5.86. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% loss, moving from $6.2 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Polkadot over the past...
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Union Pacific

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Union Pacific UNP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

CryptoPunk NFT Sold For 73 ETH

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #7505 just sold for 72.89 ETH ETH/USD ($94,786 USD). The value of...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 650 Points; Gold Rises Over 1%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.16% to 30,988.75 while the NASDAQ rose 1.88% to 10,814.54. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.05% to 3,740.87. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares climbed 3.2%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy