Auburn, AL

Auburn Basketball to open season at No. 15 the AP Top 25 preseason poll

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmrDm_0idfmYp500

Rejoice, College Basketball fans. The 2022-23 season is inching ever closer to tip-off, and the anticipation has grown even more now that preseason polls are starting to be released.

The Associated Press poll was the latest to be released to the public, dropping one day after the KenPom rankings were revealed.

The voters expect Auburn to have a strong season in 2022-23, as they have voted the Tigers No. 15 in their initial top 25 poll that was released on Monday.

Auburn is one of five SEC teams that will begin the season nationally ranked, joining Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, and archrival Alabama. Texas A&M and Florida received votes as well.

Here is the full preseason poll to begin the 2022-23 season:

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Houston
  3. Kentucky
  4. Baylor
  5. Kansas
  6. Duke
  7. UCLA
  8. Creighton
  9. Indiana
  10. TCU
  11. Villanova
  12. Arizona
  13. Virginia
  14. San Diego State
  15. Illinois
  16. Dayton
  17. Texas Tech

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan St. 35, Florida St. 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio St. 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Southern Cal 3, Florida 3, Toledo 1, UAB 1, Memphis 1, Virginia Tech 1, Notre Dame 1.

