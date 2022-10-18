The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Austin Reed ran for two touchdowns and the Western Kentucky defense didn’t allow a point in the second half as the Hilltoppers came from behind to beat UAB 20-17 on Friday night. Dylan Hopkins fired a 59-yard scoring strike to Samario Rudolph on UAB’s first possession and the Blazers led 7-0 after one quarter. Western Kentucky (5-2, 3-1 Conference USA) tied the game 55 seconds into the second quarter on Reed’s 20-yard touchdown run, but UAB (4-3, 2-2) answered with Matt Quinn’s 35-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead. Backup quarterback Jacob Zeno connected with Fred Farrier II for a 14-yard touchdown and a 17-7 Blazers’ advantage. Zeno took over when Hopkins left the game after losing a fumble on a sack.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO