The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2022-23 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (30) 0-0 750 1
2. Stanford 0-0 710 2
3. Texas 0-0 650 6
4. Iowa 0-0 643 8
0-0 617 18
6. UConn 0-0 596 5
7. Louisville 0-0 556 4
8. Iowa St. 0-0 537 10
9. Notre Dame 0-0 513 21
10. NC State 0-0 457 3
11. Indiana 0-0 414 11
12. North Carolina 0-0 401 17
13. Virginia Tech 0-0 365 16
14. Ohio St. 0-0 323 14
15. Oklahoma 0-0 318 22
16. LSU 0-0 317 9
17. Maryland 0-0 296 13
18. Baylor 0-0 273 7
19. Arizona 0-0 243 19
20. Oregon 0-0 206 -
21. Creighton 0-0 114 -
22. Nebraska 0-0 73 -
23. South Dakota St. 0-0 67 -
24. Princeton 0-0 50 25
25. Michigan 0-0 47 12
Others receiving votes: Utah 35, UCLA 26, Kansas 25, Villanova 25, DePaul 19, Georgia 17, Belmont 14, Miami 11, South Dakota 9, Mississippi 5, Kansas St 5, BYU 4, Gonzaga 3, Florida 3, South Florida 3, Arkansas 3, Alabama 2, UCF 2, Duke 2, Washington St 1.
