Three Auburn commits to compete in annual all-star game

The Alabama High School Athletic Association released the roster and coaches for the 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic, and Auburn will have three representatives on team Alabama.

Four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb, four-star offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, and three-star cornerback JC Hart are among 40 high school seniors that were chosen to represent the state of Alabama in the annual game that will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.

Cobb is having a wonderful season to this point, playing a major role in Montgomery Catholic’s 9-0 record. He has rushed for 1,180 yards and 19 touchdowns while reeling in nine catches for 174 yards and four additional scores. Montgomery Catholic has outscored their opponents, 523-57 through nine games, and will compete for a region title this Friday at Andalusia.

Joiner will be joined by his high school head coach, Keith Etheridge in Mobile, as he was named to the coaching staff for Team Alabama. Joiner is a part of an Auburn High School team that is currently 7-1 on the season after dropping their first game of the season last week to Central-Phenix City, which is coached by former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix.

Auburn’s third representative, JC Hart, is a vital part of Lochapoka High School’s best start since 2013. The Indians are 7-1 and are expected to be playoff bound for the third season in a row.

Auburn is currently ranked No. 48 in the 247Sports overall rankings for the 2023 cycle with 11 current commitments. Out of those commitments, eight of them are rated as four-star prospects.