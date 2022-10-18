ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Three Auburn commits to compete in annual all-star game

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Clv0g_0idflafs00

The Alabama High School Athletic Association released the roster and coaches for the 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic, and Auburn will have three representatives on team Alabama.

Four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb, four-star offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, and three-star cornerback JC Hart are among 40 high school seniors that were chosen to represent the state of Alabama in the annual game that will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.

Cobb is having a wonderful season to this point, playing a major role in Montgomery Catholic’s 9-0 record. He has rushed for 1,180 yards and 19 touchdowns while reeling in nine catches for 174 yards and four additional scores. Montgomery Catholic has outscored their opponents, 523-57 through nine games, and will compete for a region title this Friday at Andalusia.

Joiner will be joined by his high school head coach, Keith Etheridge in Mobile, as he was named to the coaching staff for Team Alabama. Joiner is a part of an Auburn High School team that is currently 7-1 on the season after dropping their first game of the season last week to Central-Phenix City, which is coached by former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix.

Auburn’s third representative, JC Hart, is a vital part of Lochapoka High School’s best start since 2013. The Indians are 7-1 and are expected to be playoff bound for the third season in a row.

Auburn is currently ranked No. 48 in the 247Sports overall rankings for the 2023 cycle with 11 current commitments. Out of those commitments, eight of them are rated as four-star prospects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Central third and Auburn High fourth as Thompson and Hoover take top spots in new ASWA rankings

Central-Phenix City only moved up to No. 3 in the state rankings after toppling top-ranked Auburn High last Friday night. Thompson is back at No. 1. The defending state champions lost two games to start the season to opponents from Georgia and Tennessee, clearing the way for AHS to take the top spot with its 7-0 start, but Thompson has since won seven straight games against in-state opponents.
HOOVER, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Hornets struggled against Geneva

On Senior Night, the Hornets were looking for a win to end their two-game losing streak. The Geneva Panthers came in Union Springs with an identical 3-5 record for the season. Bullock County could not stop the rushing attack Geneva displayed. The Hornets had a tough time matching the Panthers’...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
105.1 The Block

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
inglewoodtoday.com

Baseball Legend Helping to Rebuild Africatown

AfricaTown is considered a dying municipality in Alabama that sits along the Gulf Coast and next to Mobile. At its peak, Africatown had about 12,000 residents. Now, about 1,800 call it home. It is famous – or infamous – for the Clotilda, the last slave ship that landed in the United States in 1860.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

NOAA winter outlook 2022-2023: Will snow fall on Alabama?

Snow lovers might not be fans of NOAA’s forecast for the winter months. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its winter outlook on Thursday, and it is betting on La Nina conditions continuing to influence Alabama’s weather patterns for the third straight year. The winter outlook covers meteorological...
ALABAMA STATE
sylacauganews.com

Gov. Ivey awards over $19 million to help boost Alabama communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Last Thursday, Oct. 13, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 Alabama towns, cities, and counties. The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight and drainage problems, improve water or sewer services, and build or improve local community centers and playgrounds.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Former NBA Star to Invest $600M in an Alabama Beverage Hub

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Manna Capital Partners plans to invest nearly $600 million to construct an advanced beverage production and distribution complex in Montgomery. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, said its Montgomery “beverage park” will create 280 full-time jobs...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WKRG News 5

Vehicle involved in Florida fatal hit and run found in Alabama

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office helped Florida Highway Patrol identify a 2005 white Toyota Highlander they believe was involved in Wednesday’s fatal hit and run in Escambia County. BCSO found the SUV in Lillian, Ala. FHP said an SUV hit a tandem bicycle just after 7 p.m. on Sorrento Road near […]
LILLIAN, AL
WJHL

Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
KINGSPORT, TN
AL.com

One Alabama small town among nation’s most beautiful, says Architectural Digest

When Architectural Digest set out to rank “The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America,” Alabama made the cut thanks to one small coastal community. Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County made the selection. It’s not the first time the community southeast of Fairhope has been so honored: Southern Living once described it as having “almost too much charm to handle.”
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy