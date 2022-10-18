Read full article on original website
Nascimento: Fostering dignity and respect in the PA-4th District
Dignity and Respect is the foundation for everything I do and believe in. If you feel the same, then your choice on November 8th is clear. I ask for your vote as your congressman in Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District. We do not need big Government “solving” our problems. We need commonsense policies that foster dignity and respect for us and our neighbors. ...
5 mistakes parents make in the college application process | College Connection
Parents walk a fine line when it comes to their children and college applications. Getting too involved will earn the title of “helicopter parent” and give your child the impression that you doubt their abilities. Leaving everything to the student and hoping for the best – well that’s quite risky! There are ways...
College Heights Herald
WKU interested in ‘viable alternatives’ in professor evaluation
“Viable alternatives” to measure professor performance, other than relying solely on student evaluations, are being sought by members of WKU’s administration. Faculty Senate Chair Toni Szymanski brought up the issue of measuring professor performance during the Senate’s meeting on Thursday. “I met with the president [Timothy Caboni]...
