Pine Hill, NJ

camdencounty.com

Construction to Cause Road Closure in Magnolia

(Lindenwold, NJ) – NJ Homes will be replacing a sewer lateral ay 336 Evesham Road in Magnolia on Thursday Oct. 20 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be a full road closure of Evesham Road between North Albertson and Atlantic avenues. “If you need to travel through...
CAMDEN, NJ
middletownship.com

Middle Township Announces Fall and Winter Paving Projects

Middle Township announces fall and winter paving projects. Roadwork is part of the Township’s five-year maintenance plan. Central Avenue was one of many Middle Township roads to be paved last year. Middle Township has rolled out its paving schedule for the rest of the year. The projects will include...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox29.com

Burlington County house fire reportedly injures firefighter

BROWNS MILLS, N.J. - Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Browns Mills, New Jersey where a firefighter was reportedly injured. Firefighters were called to the unit block of Bank Street, in the Burlington County town, Thursday, around 12:30 in the afternoon, for the house fire.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Pedestrian, 34, Killed In Hit-Run Crash: Police

A 34-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Cumberland County. Bridgeton police responded to North Pearl and Myrtle streets at about 8:40 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Leonardo Sanchez-Salas, of Bridgeton, was found lying in the southbound lane of North Pearl Street, according to Bridgeton police. He was taken...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported In South Jersey

There was a crash with injuries in Camden County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on Route 73 southbound near Signal Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. Two of three lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Dealers Arrested Who Allegedly Caused 39 Overdoses

STAFFORD – After a seven-month investigation, authorities have arrested four people responsible for several overdose incidents in southern Ocean County. An investigation began in April 2022 as local police responded to numerous heroin and fentanyl overdoses linked to wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice.”. The Stafford Township Drug Enforcement...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Trenton Man Found Guilty In Fatal Willingboro Shooting

A Trenton man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago in Burlington County, authorities said. The shooting took place inside a parked car on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Devon Woods,...
TRENTON, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Clementon & Lindenwold Men Charged With Murder & Weapons Offenses

Two men have been charged with murder and weapons offenses for the fatal shooting of a man on Monday, October 17, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 3:32 a.m., officers of the Camden County...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? 47-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In South Jersey

Andrew Brown was reported missing from the Hilltop section of Gloucester Township last month, authorities said. He was last seen at the residence on Sept. 13, according to Gloucester Township police. He is a 47-year-old African-American male and described as being 5'-05" tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown...
CAMDEN, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Planned Construction Project to Widen Atlantic City Expressway

Visiting the Jersey Shore is one of the most beloved pastimes for many families in the Philly region. Yet getting there via the Atlantic City Expressway amid summertime traffic is often the worst part of the trip. “Man, I’m dealing with enough traffic already,” Jake Pinelli, who often drives down...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 21, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old man from Mays Landing was killed by gunfire overnight in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1:47 a.m., Atlantic City police responded to a ShotSpotter notification on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. Police found Tyronne Ford unconscious and unresponsive, according to the Atlantic...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

4 Arrested On Drug-Dealing Charges In Camden County: Prosecutor

A Camden County man faces a life prison sentence after being charged with first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network, authorities said. Three others were arrested and charged following a long-term investigation with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. In addition...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

