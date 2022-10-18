With the subsiding heat and a weather that demands our presence in the outdoors, we all wish to indulge in Dubai & Abu Dhabi’s beautiful views again. With iconic locations at their disposal, you can take in the views of the Dubai fountains and Burj Khalifa at The Dubai Mall, the Fountains and mesmerizing and immersive views of the waterfront at Dubai Festival City. For those of you wanting to enjoy the splendid outdoors in Abu Dhabi, Peppermill at Eastern Mangroves allows you views of the lagoon and also various adventure activities that you could engage yourself with. They have an exclusive outdoor seating capacity of 60, 20 and 45 Pax respectively.

