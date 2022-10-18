ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Police: Glastonbury gun incident involved no threats, violence

Oct. 22—GLASTONBURY — A revolver fell from a man's person Tuesday during a dispute with his ex-girlfriend outside a Main Street bagel shop over his use of her car without permission — and over suspected PCP in the car — but no threats or acts of violence occurred between them, the woman told police.
GLASTONBURY, CT
YAHOO!

Groton and Norwich among schools locked down in suspected swatting incidents

Oct. 21—Fitch High School in Groton and Norwich Technical High School were among several schools statewide targeted on Friday in suspected swatting incidents, non-credible reports of an active shooter. A swatting incident, a falsely reported crime meant to prompt a large police response, was reported by phone at 10:13...
GROTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy