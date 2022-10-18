Read full article on original website
6 Day Hikes in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
The Smokies look gorgeous from the road—but you can only experience a small fraction of the park from the pavement. Hit the trails to taste the park’s true wilderness magic, from its lofty ridgelines to its quiet valleys. You are reading: Day hikes in smoky mountain national park...
WATCH: Two Huge Grizzly Bears Attack and Kill Another in Yellowstone National Park
Back in May, photos surfaced of a blood-curdling attack involving a big grizzly bear killing a younger, smaller bear in Yellowstone National Park. First, only the photos made the rounds. But now the Instagram page Nature is Metal has released video footage of the fight, which is honestly hard to watch due to its ruthless nature.
Resident near Saguaro National Park says a mountain lion attacked her horse
Horse trainer Stephanie Ekdahl says mountain lion attacks are not common near her ranch in Vail. So they were shocked to find part of their fence broken to pieces.
Grizzly Bear Hops On Car At Yellowstone National Park, Mom Gives Child World’s Dumbest Assurance
Okay, at this point we understand that a ton of people who visit United States national parks aren’t the sharpest tools in the shed. Whether it’s getting insanely close to a feeding grizzly bear or rutting bull elk, it seems people just can’t grasp that it’s not a zoo and these are wild animals that will not hesitate to kill you.
Knucklehead Tourists Hover Around Big Mountain Goat & Its Baby at Glacier National Park: VIDEO
National and State Parks across the country each have their own set of rules, unique to the landscape and particular wildlife of the area. Every single one of them, however, has at least one in common: do not approach the wildlife. Regardless of whether it’s a bison, elk, mountain goat,...
Scenic fall drives in Cherokee National Forest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fall is a beautiful time in East Tennessee as the leaves begin to change and cover the mountains in an array of reds, oranges, purples and yellows. The Cherokee National Forest is one place to see the fall colors. According to the U.S. Forest Service, peak fall colors can be seen […]
Tourists Risk Getting Attacked by Big Black Bear at Yellowstone National Park: VIDEO
Tourists at Yellowstone National Park risked getting mauled by a black bear after a large group of them blocked the road and crowded near the animal. The video below depicts a bear walking across a two-lane road in the park. The traffic is backed because of the amount of tourists who left the cars to get a closer look at the bear.
Go Camping Halloween Weekend at the Most Haunted Campgrounds in the U.S.
Have you ever wanted to stay somewhere haunted in the spirit of the spooky season? Here's your chance by camping at some of the most haunted campgrounds in the U.S. Researched by RVTrader.com, the camping vehicle website compiled a list of the spookiest campgrounds to travel to this year, if you dare.
Hiker Goes NUTS Watching Bear Cross Treacherous River in Yosemite National Park
When we visit the wilderness, we’re visiting the home of the vast wildlife that lives there. From birds to deer to mountain lions and squirrels, they enjoy the surroundings of the wilderness all day everyday. So when hikers see something that might seem crazy to us, it’s actually business as usual to the wildlife.
One of North America’s Rarest Mammals Released into State Park by Colorado Wildlife Officials
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have announced some big news for a very rare animal species. This comes with the release of one of the rarest North American mammals onto a prairie dog colony in Colorado. This particular colony is located near John Martin State Park. According to the reports,...
Bear Chases Elk Around The Thermal Pools At Yellowstone National Park
If Yellowstone isn’t on the bucket list, put it on there ASAP. The place is absolutely incredible. Between the stunning natural beauty and the up close encounters with wildlife, you’re guaranteed to see something amazing. For these parkgoers, they got a front row seat to herd of elk...
US National Parks Are Making One Major Visitation Change
US National Parks have had an interesting past few years, forcing many parks to institute a rule change. In recent years, 44 of the most well-known parks received record-breaking visitor counts. Six of these parks had just seen their highest-ever count the previous year, according to NPS. Additionally, out of...
Death Valley Reopens Campgrounds Following Summer Flooding
While work continues on the roads and cooler fall temperatures descend upon the region, Death Valley National Park (California) is working on opening campgrounds. In a Modern Campground report, a record amount of rainfall prompted Death Valley to close all park roads last August. According to a National Park Service...
Bison Jumps On Boardwalk At Yellowstone National Park, Tourists Don’t Seem To Mind
This almost ended really badly. As breathtaking as the views and wildlife at Yellowstone National Park are, people forget that this is a natural habitat, not a petting zoo full of attractions. Yes, the bears, elk, bison etc. are all real, and not robots, like one Yellowstone idiot tourist asked...
Outraged Conservationists Looking to Sue National Park Service Over Wandering Cattle Problem
Several environment agencies are potentially pursuing legal action against the National Park Service regarding cattle trespassing in the Valles Caldera National Preserve in New Mexico. According to reports, three environmental groups have announced they intend to sue the agency. They’re going after the NPS for permitting cows to wander into...
National Parks Traveler Checklist: Lassen Volcanic National Park
While Lassen Volcanic National Park might once have been an undiscovered gem, according to Lassen’s superintendent Jim Richardson, it’s now a discovered gem. Smaller than say, Yosemite or Yellowstone, with parts still closed due to the 2021 Dixie Fire, Lassen should still be a destination on your national park bucket list. You can hike to the top of a cinder cone for amazing views in every direction, walk alongside hydrothermal wonders of hot springs, bubbling mud pots, and steaming fumaroles, and hike to the summit of one of the largest plug dome volcanoes in the world. You can walk around a quiet lake frequented by Canada geese, blue herons and other waterfowl over which Lassen Peak and Chaos Crags tower, gaze up at the sparkling night sky with little to no light pollution, and drive a park highway listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Moose's Sunrise Stroll at Grand Teton National Park Couldn't Be More Perfect
It would be incredible to see something like this.
North Carolina’s Midway Campground Invites Campers to Tour Property Virtually
Guests considering a night or more at Midway Campground can now see exactly where they’ll stay before they book, thanks to a 360-degree virtual tour by Campground Views. The Statesville, North Carolina campground recently released the full campground virtual tour of the park. “We are always looking to improve...
5 of the Best Backpacking Trips in Olympic National Park
Olympic National Park is a hiker’s dream destination. How many other places in the United States can you hike from the white sand beaches of the Pacific Ocean, through an ancient, old-growth rain forest, and up to a glacier-capped peak in the high alpine in a single day? Most of the rugged interior of this million-acre tract of land is accessible only by foot or by horseback, and the majority is also a wilderness area.
Hiking evangelist makes 100-mile trek on Appalachian Trail
Evangelist Joe Phillips talks from the Rabbit Hole Hostel along his 100-mile trek of the Appalachian Trail. Phillips, a former collegiate athlete, hiked 100 miles of the trail as part of his 99-for-1 Hike to raise funds for his ministry projects.
