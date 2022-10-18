ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

cohaitungchi.com

6 Day Hikes in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The Smokies look gorgeous from the road—but you can only experience a small fraction of the park from the pavement. Hit the trails to taste the park’s true wilderness magic, from its lofty ridgelines to its quiet valleys. You are reading: Day hikes in smoky mountain national park...
WATE

Scenic fall drives in Cherokee National Forest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fall is a beautiful time in East Tennessee as the leaves begin to change and cover the mountains in an array of reds, oranges, purples and yellows. The Cherokee National Forest is one place to see the fall colors. According to the U.S. Forest Service, peak fall colors can be seen […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

US National Parks Are Making One Major Visitation Change

US National Parks have had an interesting past few years, forcing many parks to institute a rule change. In recent years, 44 of the most well-known parks received record-breaking visitor counts. Six of these parks had just seen their highest-ever count the previous year, according to NPS. Additionally, out of...
MAINE STATE
moderncampground.com

Death Valley Reopens Campgrounds Following Summer Flooding

While work continues on the roads and cooler fall temperatures descend upon the region, Death Valley National Park (California) is working on opening campgrounds. In a Modern Campground report, a record amount of rainfall prompted Death Valley to close all park roads last August. According to a National Park Service...
nationalparkstraveler.org

National Parks Traveler Checklist: Lassen Volcanic National Park

While Lassen Volcanic National Park might once have been an undiscovered gem, according to Lassen’s superintendent Jim Richardson, it’s now a discovered gem. Smaller than say, Yosemite or Yellowstone, with parts still closed due to the 2021 Dixie Fire, Lassen should still be a destination on your national park bucket list. You can hike to the top of a cinder cone for amazing views in every direction, walk alongside hydrothermal wonders of hot springs, bubbling mud pots, and steaming fumaroles, and hike to the summit of one of the largest plug dome volcanoes in the world. You can walk around a quiet lake frequented by Canada geese, blue herons and other waterfowl over which Lassen Peak and Chaos Crags tower, gaze up at the sparkling night sky with little to no light pollution, and drive a park highway listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
NEVADA STATE
thetrek.co

5 of the Best Backpacking Trips in Olympic National Park

Olympic National Park is a hiker’s dream destination. How many other places in the United States can you hike from the white sand beaches of the Pacific Ocean, through an ancient, old-growth rain forest, and up to a glacier-capped peak in the high alpine in a single day? Most of the rugged interior of this million-acre tract of land is accessible only by foot or by horseback, and the majority is also a wilderness area.
Johnson City Press

Hiking evangelist makes 100-mile trek on Appalachian Trail

Evangelist Joe Phillips talks from the Rabbit Hole Hostel along his 100-mile trek of the Appalachian Trail. Phillips, a former collegiate athlete, hiked 100 miles of the trail as part of his 99-for-1 Hike to raise funds for his ministry projects.

