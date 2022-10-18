Read full article on original website
Related
moderncampground.com
NewBook Hosts Campground Tips Panel with Industry Veterans at ARVC OHCE
NewBook has announced it will be hosting a panel discussion at the Outdoor Hospitality Conference & Expo (OHCE 2022) this November. The annual event is organized by the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC). The discussion, which takes place on November 9 at 9:30 a.m., will be facilitated...
moderncampground.com
Dan Wolford Resigns as Franchise Operations Manager of Camp Jellystone
Dan Wolford of Camp Jellystone, a campground franchise system acquired by Sun Outdoors from Leisure Systems Incorporated last year, is bowing out as the company’s franchise operations manager after 15 years of service. In an email notifying recipients of his absence in the upcoming Annual Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park...
moderncampground.com
Portfolio Returns as Bronze Partner for 2022 RV Dealers Convention/Expo
RVDA is pleased to announce that Portfolio, a provider of service contracts, has returned as a bronze partner for the 2022 RV Dealers Convention/Expo. The event will take place November 7-11, 2022, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. “We are excited to have Portfolio back as a bronze partner for...
moderncampground.com
KOA: Q3 Revenue Up Versus Last Year, Occupancy ‘Normalizing’ After Record-Breaking 2021
Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) saw continued revenue growth in the third quarter of this year, the company’s Q3 Business Report reveals. Meanwhile, occupancy is still adjusting to a new bar set following a successful 2021. Versus the same time last year, revenue climbed 2.1% on a same-store basis,...
moderncampground.com
German Caravan Industry Sees 3rd Best Leisure Vehicle Registrations Numbers Despite Ongoing Challenges
Germany recorded its third-best result for new leisure vehicle registrations from January to September 2022, despite the ongoing supply chain challenges and shortage of skilled workers in the manufacturing sector. A total of 78,011 new leisure vehicles were registered in Germany during that time, which despite being a decrease of...
Comments / 0