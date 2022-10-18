ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NewBook Hosts Campground Tips Panel with Industry Veterans at ARVC OHCE

NewBook has announced it will be hosting a panel discussion at the Outdoor Hospitality Conference & Expo (OHCE 2022) this November. The annual event is organized by the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (ARVC). The discussion, which takes place on November 9 at 9:30 a.m., will be facilitated...
ORLANDO, FL
Dan Wolford Resigns as Franchise Operations Manager of Camp Jellystone

Dan Wolford of Camp Jellystone, a campground franchise system acquired by Sun Outdoors from Leisure Systems Incorporated last year, is bowing out as the company’s franchise operations manager after 15 years of service. In an email notifying recipients of his absence in the upcoming Annual Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park...
Portfolio Returns as Bronze Partner for 2022 RV Dealers Convention/Expo

RVDA is pleased to announce that Portfolio, a provider of service contracts, has returned as a bronze partner for the 2022 RV Dealers Convention/Expo. The event will take place November 7-11, 2022, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. “We are excited to have Portfolio back as a bronze partner for...
LAS VEGAS, NV

