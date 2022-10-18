ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

Pico 4 review

The Pico 4 should blow the Quest 2 out of the water but it has some software issues that hold it back and make it feel more like a work in progress than a fully polished product. Pros. +. Comfy design. +. Solid performance. +. Slightly cheaper than the Quest...
MotorBiscuit

4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000

Hybrid models are becoming a great option for those that aren't ready to go full EV yet, but are looking to save money. Here are some great cheap new hybrid cars. The post 4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Aviation International News

HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation

Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
a-z-animals.com

Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World

Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
NEVADA STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla drops new details on its next vehicle platform

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the automaker’s next vehicle platform will exceed Model 3 and Model Y production output, be roughly half the cost of the Model 3 and Model Y platforms, and be smaller in size. Musk and other Tesla executives were asked about any potential developments from...
insideevs.com

Hyundai Ioniq 5: The First EV To Win MotorTrend's SUV Of The Year Award

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has welcomed rave reviews ever since it was first unveiled. It's a uniquely styled fully electric crossover with impressive performance, plenty of range, super-quick charging capability, and accommodating passenger and cargo space. It comes as no surprise that MotorTrend named it the publication's 2023 SUV of the Year Award winner.
accesslifthandlers.com

Pump runs for 21 years without maintenance

Japanese pump manufacturer Tsurumi is to prove the performance of its products at Bauma, by exhibiting a pump that has been in operation for 21 years, amassing 20,000 hours of run time, without maintenance. The company’s KRS2-80 pump, which is designed to handle water containing mud and sand, has been...
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Mazda CX-5 Cost?

Are you interested in getting a top-of-the-line 2023 Mazda CX-5? View how much a fully loaded version of the crossover SUV costs. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Mazda CX-5 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Outsider.com

Man Builds Airplane For Family in His Backyard Shed

A man in the UK is making headlines for building his very own airplane after an inspiring story of his family supporting his love of flying. The story begins when mechanical engineer Ashok Aliseril Thamarakshan moved with his family near an airfield over a decade ago. After expressing an interest...
navalnews.com

Euronaval 2022: Latest PANG Aircraft Carrier Design Breaks Cover

The most striking evolution in the design is on the island of the carrier. Its general shape has evolved quite significantly compared to the initial design unveiled in 2020: While it used to be shaped like a “water drop”, it is now more more “square”. The bridge design has change, as well as the mast. While the new model on display at Euronaval still features the SeaFire radar (in four fixed pannels configuration), the “cone” at the top of the island is gone to make way for an array of domes for satellite communication.
Autoweek.com

Hyundai Opens an EV-Powered... Hotel

Hyundai uses the vehicle-to-load capability of the Ioniq 5 to power a pop-up hotel in Essex, UK. The luxury cabin features a cinema and a restaurant with a bar, all powered by the crossover's battery. V2L technology promises to make camping easier in the future, without requiring a bi-directional charger...
TechRadar

So long, Stadia – why Google’s cloud gaming platform failed

Ok, Google - why is Stadia shutting down?. The streaming service’s imminent closure in January 2023 has caught many by surprise, including developers who had been working towards exclusive releases on the platform right up until Stadia VP and general manager Phil Harrison released a blog post detailing the platform’s closure.
TechRadar

Nvidia RTX 4080 vs Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti: which epic GPU is best?

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is a formidable GPU, able to handle any modern game with ease at the highest settings. Support for DLSS 2.0 boosts performance even further. Arguably the best Ampere GPU for gamers. For. Excellent performance. Good thermal performance. Against. Very expensive. Power-hungry. Nvidia RTX 4080. GPU:...
TechRadar

How to organize your business’ tech stack to cut costs, according to the experts

With government bodies across the globe wrestling to keep inflation under control and grumbles of recession growing louder, many businesses are set to face a period of considerable economic pressure. To help weather the turbulence, businesses are scrambling to find ways to cut back on costs. And, naturally, as a...

