Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Pico 4 review
The Pico 4 should blow the Quest 2 out of the water but it has some software issues that hold it back and make it feel more like a work in progress than a fully polished product. Pros. +. Comfy design. +. Solid performance. +. Slightly cheaper than the Quest...
4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000
Hybrid models are becoming a great option for those that aren't ready to go full EV yet, but are looking to save money. Here are some great cheap new hybrid cars. The post 4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Aviation International News
HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation
Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
a-z-animals.com
Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World
Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
teslarati.com
Tesla drops new details on its next vehicle platform
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the automaker’s next vehicle platform will exceed Model 3 and Model Y production output, be roughly half the cost of the Model 3 and Model Y platforms, and be smaller in size. Musk and other Tesla executives were asked about any potential developments from...
insideevs.com
Hyundai Ioniq 5: The First EV To Win MotorTrend's SUV Of The Year Award
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has welcomed rave reviews ever since it was first unveiled. It's a uniquely styled fully electric crossover with impressive performance, plenty of range, super-quick charging capability, and accommodating passenger and cargo space. It comes as no surprise that MotorTrend named it the publication's 2023 SUV of the Year Award winner.
Five best value gravel bike upgrades to push your bike further – and go faster off-road
Here's how to get the best out of your gravel bike without spending the earth
Which SUV Brand Lasts the Longest?
Some SUV models can easily last for over a decade. Which SUV brand lasts the longest? The post Which SUV Brand Lasts the Longest? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
accesslifthandlers.com
Pump runs for 21 years without maintenance
Japanese pump manufacturer Tsurumi is to prove the performance of its products at Bauma, by exhibiting a pump that has been in operation for 21 years, amassing 20,000 hours of run time, without maintenance. The company’s KRS2-80 pump, which is designed to handle water containing mud and sand, has been...
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Mazda CX-5 Cost?
Are you interested in getting a top-of-the-line 2023 Mazda CX-5? View how much a fully loaded version of the crossover SUV costs. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Mazda CX-5 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Man Builds Airplane For Family in His Backyard Shed
A man in the UK is making headlines for building his very own airplane after an inspiring story of his family supporting his love of flying. The story begins when mechanical engineer Ashok Aliseril Thamarakshan moved with his family near an airfield over a decade ago. After expressing an interest...
navalnews.com
Euronaval 2022: Latest PANG Aircraft Carrier Design Breaks Cover
The most striking evolution in the design is on the island of the carrier. Its general shape has evolved quite significantly compared to the initial design unveiled in 2020: While it used to be shaped like a “water drop”, it is now more more “square”. The bridge design has change, as well as the mast. While the new model on display at Euronaval still features the SeaFire radar (in four fixed pannels configuration), the “cone” at the top of the island is gone to make way for an array of domes for satellite communication.
Autoweek.com
Hyundai Opens an EV-Powered... Hotel
Hyundai uses the vehicle-to-load capability of the Ioniq 5 to power a pop-up hotel in Essex, UK. The luxury cabin features a cinema and a restaurant with a bar, all powered by the crossover's battery. V2L technology promises to make camping easier in the future, without requiring a bi-directional charger...
TechRadar
Asus reveals faster Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card – but how much of an upgrade will it be?
The previously rumored fresh spin on the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is really happening, with Asus revealing its refreshed take on the popular Ampere GPU. As VideoCardz (opens in new tab) spotted, Asus has unveiled a pair of new TUF GDDR6X models of its RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, one of which is the base card, and another is the OC Edition.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra benchmark points to a top chipset but not enough RAM
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and its siblings are likely to be among the most exciting phones of 2023, and as we get closer to their launch, rumors and leaks are heating up, with the latest being a benchmark for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Spotted by MySmartPrice (opens in new...
TechRadar
So long, Stadia – why Google’s cloud gaming platform failed
Ok, Google - why is Stadia shutting down?. The streaming service’s imminent closure in January 2023 has caught many by surprise, including developers who had been working towards exclusive releases on the platform right up until Stadia VP and general manager Phil Harrison released a blog post detailing the platform’s closure.
Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Throws Sand on Blazer, Explorer, Durango
This 2022 Toyota Fortuner SUV was modified to make it one hairy off-roader. The post Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Throws Sand on Blazer, Explorer, Durango appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4080 vs Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti: which epic GPU is best?
The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is a formidable GPU, able to handle any modern game with ease at the highest settings. Support for DLSS 2.0 boosts performance even further. Arguably the best Ampere GPU for gamers. For. Excellent performance. Good thermal performance. Against. Very expensive. Power-hungry. Nvidia RTX 4080. GPU:...
TechRadar
How to organize your business’ tech stack to cut costs, according to the experts
With government bodies across the globe wrestling to keep inflation under control and grumbles of recession growing louder, many businesses are set to face a period of considerable economic pressure. To help weather the turbulence, businesses are scrambling to find ways to cut back on costs. And, naturally, as a...
Comments / 0