TechRadar
Moon Knight's MCU return depends on one big factor
Moon Knight lead actor Oscar Isaac has detailed what it'll take to get a second season of the Marvel TV series made. Speaking to ComicBook.com (opens in new tab), Isaac revealed that the only way the Disney Plus show would return is if there was a captivating story that was worth telling. In our Moon Knight review, we called it the "best TV series Marvel has ever made", so we're definitely interested in the character's return.
TechRadar
Marvel's Fantastic Four might have found its Doctor Doom – and he'd be perfect
Marvel has reportedly met with Adam Driver to discuss his potential casting as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to noted industry insider Jeff Sneider, the Star Wars actor reportedly held discussions with Marvel about joining the ranks of its forthcoming Fantastic Four movie. Per Sneider's contact...
TechRadar
How to watch American Horror Story season 11 – stream AHS: NYC anywhere
AHS has redefined the horror genre, with its weird and wonderful universes – an asylum for the insane, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself, to name a few. Now the show has been renewed for a whole three more seasons, so what’s in store for fans? Well, this time the terror may come all too close to home as brand-new season 11 of the acclaimed series comes to NYC. Below we'll tell you how you watch American Horror Story season 11 online from anywhere today.
TechRadar
How to watch One of Us Is Lying season 2 online: blackmail at Bayview High
How far would you go to keep a secret? That’s the premise of One of Us Is Lying, a Peacock Original series returning for its second run. The teen show follows a group of Bayview High students who find themselves caught in the machinations of a master-manipulating, anonymous blackmailer among them. Which one of them is the culprit, and who's going to get hurt as the finger pointing goes back and forth? Here's how to watch One of Us Is Lying season 2 from anywhere.
TechRadar
The Peripheral will delight sci-fi lovers and William Gibson fans, but what about everyone else?
Opinion: I enjoyed The Peripheral but worry cool tech and twisting timelines just won’t cut it. William Gibson’s 2014 sci-fi novel The Peripheral is cinematic. When I read it, every scene unfolded in my mind’s eye – a testament to my highly-visual imagination, sure, but more so to Gibson’s immersive and complex world-building.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 21)
Just a few days after Netflix proved its staying power in the face of recent subscriber woes, the streaming service leads this week’s roundup of new movies and TV shows with three distinct picks. New fantasy adventure The School for Good and Evil is joined by the Joel Edgerton-starring...
TechRadar
The Crown season 5 trailer shows chaos in the House of Windsor
At long last, Netflix has released a full-length trailer for the upcoming season of its hit royal drama series, The Crown. Check it out below. The Crown season 5, which is heading to the streamer on November 9, will explore the well-publicized end of Charles and Diana's marriage, John Major's time as Prime Minister and the Queen's annus horribilis in 1992.
TechRadar
7 things you may have missed in the Silent Hill Townfall trailer
Just in time for Halloween, Konami has unveiled its plans for the future of the Silent Hill franchise. During the Silent Hill Transmission showcase on October 19, the publisher revealed a number of Silent Hill projects that are in the works, including merchandise, films, a long-rumored remake, and new games. As a long-time Silent Hill fan, I was glued to my screen.
TechRadar
The Oculus Quest 2 games and apps I’ve been playing in October 2022
We’re well and truly into the spooky season, so to get myself in the mood I’ve been playing some Halloween-tastic VR titles that I’m excited to share my thoughts about. The Oculus Quest 2 and Pico 4 are home to some of the best VR horror games out there, but there are a few duds; so to help you pick out the full-sized candy treats from the sugar-free tricks, I’ve listed a few games and apps that I've enjoyed playing and using.
TechRadar
This week's top PC games are made of fever dreams and horrifying retro reality
There may be plenty of sequels in this week’s batch of PC games you may have missed, but every title here offers a unique horror experience that will have you contemplating every story beat and encounter with the unknown long after the game is finished. One main unifier between...
Hogwarts Legacy release date, platforms gameplay and more
This is everything we know about upcoming Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy including its release date and gameplay details.
TechRadar
A missing word speaks volumes in God of War Ragnarok
He hasn’t said it yet. The seconds roll into minutes into hours, and at just over seven hours in, I hit the stop button on my iPhone’s timer. My God of War Ragnarok preview period has drawn to a close, and not once in that time did Kratos say the word I’d been expecting to hear. Not once has he called his son Atreus, “Boy”.
TechRadar
Kobo Clara 2E review
As the latest mid-range ereader from Kobo, the Clara 2E doesn’t disappoint. While it looks just like the original Kobo Clara HD, it does have some great updates that make it a more well-rounded ereader when compared to its predecessor. Coming with the latest E Ink screen tech, it’s a smaller option that fares well from a features and price perspective against its competitor – the Kindle Paperwhite.
TechRadar
Don't miss these The Sims 4 expansion pack deals
If you're a fan of The Sims 4 and still have some expansion packs to add to your collection, then you're in luck. Black Friday 2022 may still be a few weeks away, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from slashing 50% off the price of a host of The Sims 4 expansion packs for PC, making them just $19.99. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
TechRadar
Final Fantasy 16's new trailer deep dives its eikons and kingdoms
A new Final Fantasy 16 trailer just dropped, and it's loaded with new lore on the game's world of Valisthea, its kingdoms, and the powerful eikons at the epicenter. Final Fantasy 16 is still slated for 'Summer 2023' (likely between June and September), but the PS5 exclusive looks to be shaping up into something very special. The latest trailer gives us updates on the game's multitude of warring kingdoms.
TechRadar
Black Friday Ring camera deals 2022: early sales and predictions
Our experts have predicted the Black Friday Ring camera deals that are expected to land. The 2022 Black Friday deals event is just around the corner, which means we can start looking forward to Black Friday Ring camera deals right now. The November holiday is one of the best opportunities all year to find the best-selling security camera on sale, which is why we've created this guide to help you find the best Black Friday Ring camera deals, plus everything else you need to know about the upcoming November sale.
