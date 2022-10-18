ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Steady Above $19K as Fed Poised to Deliver Big Rate Hike Next Month

CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun discusses his analysis and outlook for bitcoin (BTC) as the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at their next meeting Nov. 1-2. Plus, CoinDesk U.S. Regulatory Reporter Cheyenne Ligon sheds light on Hodlonaut winning a defamation lawsuit against self-proclaimed "Satoshi Nakamoto" Craig Wright.
Daily Mail

Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit

President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
CoinDesk

Pound Volatility Nears BTC Level; Bank of Japan Nearing a Breaking Point?

The 30-day volatility for the British pound and bitcoin (BTC) shows that the pound is on the verge of becoming more volatile than BTC. Separately, the Bank of Japan may face a $200 billion loss on its bond holdings which inject volatility into risky assets, including crypto. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
CoinDesk

Crypto Hopefuls Seek Value in Memecoins After Vitalik Buterin’s Tweets

"THE," a new class of meme tokens created over the past week after a tweet made by Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin, has seen some $10 million in on-chain trading volume and counts of over 5,000 holders as of Friday afternoon. "The Hash" team discusses the latest in the world of memecoins.
CoinDesk

Polkadot Co-Founder Gavin Wood Steps Down From CEO Role at Blockchain's Builder

Gavin Wood is shaking off his CEO title at Parity Technologies, the key backer supporting the Polkadot ecosystem. Wood, a longtime crypto developer who co-founded Polkadot after exiting the Ethereum Foundation in 2015, will remain a majority shareholder in Parity Technologies. His co-founder, Björn Wagner, will become the new CEO.

