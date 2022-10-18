Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Steady Above $19K as Fed Poised to Deliver Big Rate Hike Next Month
CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun discusses his analysis and outlook for bitcoin (BTC) as the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at their next meeting Nov. 1-2. Plus, CoinDesk U.S. Regulatory Reporter Cheyenne Ligon sheds light on Hodlonaut winning a defamation lawsuit against self-proclaimed "Satoshi Nakamoto" Craig Wright.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit
President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
Student-loan companies who want to sue the government to stop Biden's student-loan forgiveness are on their own, a judge just ruled — states can't do it on their behalf
A judge struck down a major challenge to Biden's debt relief — partly because GOP-led states were acting on behalf of loan company MOHELA.
"Worst possible scenario": Legal experts sound alarm over Iran and China docs found at Mar-a-Lago
The trove of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence contained sensitive intelligence about Iran and China, according to The Washington Post. Some of the information recovered included intelligence-gathering methods that the United States would want to keep hidden from the world, and at least one of the...
Trump claim breaks with custom: Presidents alone don't usually declassify documents
After Donald Trump disputed the classification of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, experts described how government secrets are traditionally revealed.
Pound Volatility Nears BTC Level; Bank of Japan Nearing a Breaking Point?
The 30-day volatility for the British pound and bitcoin (BTC) shows that the pound is on the verge of becoming more volatile than BTC. Separately, the Bank of Japan may face a $200 billion loss on its bond holdings which inject volatility into risky assets, including crypto. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
Crypto Hopefuls Seek Value in Memecoins After Vitalik Buterin’s Tweets
"THE," a new class of meme tokens created over the past week after a tweet made by Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin, has seen some $10 million in on-chain trading volume and counts of over 5,000 holders as of Friday afternoon. "The Hash" team discusses the latest in the world of memecoins.
Polkadot Co-Founder Gavin Wood Steps Down From CEO Role at Blockchain's Builder
Gavin Wood is shaking off his CEO title at Parity Technologies, the key backer supporting the Polkadot ecosystem. Wood, a longtime crypto developer who co-founded Polkadot after exiting the Ethereum Foundation in 2015, will remain a majority shareholder in Parity Technologies. His co-founder, Björn Wagner, will become the new CEO.
