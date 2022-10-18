ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

NOAA releases its winter 2022-2023 outlook

Winter isn’t far off, and NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released its outlook for December through February. Before we get to the winter outlook, keep two things in mind. First, this forecast is about probabilities, not absolutes. The CPC highlights where it feels the odds of temperature or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy