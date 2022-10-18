ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

VikingsTerritory

Don’t Rule Out Vikings + Kyle Rudolph Reunion

The Minnesota Vikings could enhance their 5-1 roster with the NFL’s trade deadline 11 days away, arguably having needs at CB and interior DL. Another possible need is TE, and former Vikings Kyle Rudolph could be just the man to add roster depth. Sources tell VikingsTerritory Rudolph is “mildly...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Minnesota Football is the first offer for 2024 Esko athlete Koi Perich

"I had a great visit to Minnesota on Tuesday," 2024 Esko (Minn.) safety Koi Perich said to 247Sports. "I got to see the Gophers' campus, their facilities, got to watch a practice and when I spoke with head coach PJ Fleck afterwards, I got a full scholarship offer. But I loved watching their practice. They tried to recreate Penn State's atmosphere, so they were blasting music the whole time and all the coaches were waving towels on the sidelines. I also thought their campus and facilities were awesome. I loved it. Their campus is nice and organized, and their facilities are top of the line. It really make it special being there."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

