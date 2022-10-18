Read full article on original website
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look To Identify Two Persons
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying two people caught on surveillance cameras. Police aren't saying why they want to speak with the pair other than they want to identify them "in reference to an ongoing investigation." If you can assist the police, you're...
1 killed in crash on Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Township.
Police say a man shot, killed his co-worker during a fight in Shop Rite parking lot
A fight between two street cleaners turns deadly in the city's Oxford Circle section. Police say during the fight the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest.
N.J. boy 7, critically injured after being struck by car after getting off school bus, cops say
A 7-year-old boy was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle while walking home just after being dropped off by his school bus Thursday afternoon in Burlington County, officials said. The driver of the car stopped and cooperated with police after hitting the boy around 3:20 p.m. on...
Bridgeton Man Charged with Fatal Car Pedestrian Hit and Run
A 66-year-old man is under arrest after a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bridgeton Monday night. Bridgeton Police officials say Steven Clark of Bridgeton was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into the accident. Police responded to the car-pedestrian accident at 8:40 pm Monday at North Pearl Street and...
SEEN THEM? Suspect Recorded Under South Jersey Store's Bathroom Stall, Police Say
Moorestown police seek the public's help identifying a couple involved in recording women under a store bathroom stall. Two subjects shown above were spotted together at the Marshalls store located at 401 Route 38 in Moorestown, police said. On Sunday, Sept. 25, at approximately 3 p.m., one of the subjects...
NJ mother now faces charges stemming from newborn’s 2019 beating death
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the beating death of one of her newborn twins three years ago, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Raeshonn Corbo, of Teaneck, now has been charged with aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child,...
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police Seek Info in Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash that happened early Thursday morning. The Monroe Township Police Department says a pedestrian walking on New Brooklyn Road near Winslow Road was struck by a motor vehicle at around 6:45 AM. The pedestrian received minor injuries...
Deadly Atlantic, Ocean County, NJ ‘Beetlejuice’ Drug Ring Busted
A drug-dealing operation police say was responsible for 22 fatal overdoses in Atlantic and lower Ocean counties was broken up this week by a joint law enforcement task force from the New Jersey State Police and Stafford Township. A seven-month investigation into the drug ring began in April 2022 when...
Trenton Man Found Guilty In Fatal Willingboro Shooting
A Trenton man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago in Burlington County, authorities said. The shooting took place inside a parked car on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Devon Woods,...
New Jersey parents arrested after second Jersey Shore toddler overdoses on drugs
For the second time in the last week a toddler at the Jersey Shore has overdosed on drugs found in their home, fortunately though, in this latest case a 2-year-old in Wall Township was revived. A Lacey Township woman was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter among other offenses after her 2-year-old...
Crash With Injuries Reported In South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries in Camden County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on Route 73 southbound near Signal Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. Two of three lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to...
N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
South Jersey Daycare Workers Force-Fed, Abused Kids: Reports
Five daycare workers in South Jersey have been arrested on accusations they abused children their care — sometimes by force-feeding or aggressively restraining them, according to authorities and various news reports citing police papers. Marcia Green, Allison Willis, Cecilia Ruiz-Perez, Martha Gil and Emmaliz Torres were charged with endangering...
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
Police seek tips after N.J. man killed in shooting
A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed Sunday night in Union County, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal died at an area hospital after police found him shot around 6:40 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers rushed to the area for reports of gunfire before they found Florestal.
Mercury
Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
Ocean County Woman Arrested For the Death Of Two-Year-Old Son
LACEY – A Township woman has been arrested and criminally charged for her son’s death after drugs were found in the child’s system, authorities said. Natalie Sabie, 34, of Lacey Township, was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter as well as three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and possession of Fentanyl.
fox29.com
Facing death, NJ woman's body weakens while her spirit stays strong
Amanda DeAngelis, of Allentown, Monmouth County, New Jersey, was once an active young woman working as a publicist for independent films. Then a rare combination of debilitating diseases took away her bright future. For years, stays in the hospital have been routine occurrences for Amanda. But in recent months, a...
