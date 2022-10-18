SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists playing with a sore right wrist he had taped, and the Denver Nuggets beat Golden State 128-123 on Friday night in a rematch of the teams’ first-round playoff series won by the Warriors in five games on their way to the title.

