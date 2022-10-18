Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Dollar Store

The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General located in Lincoln, DE.

The incident occurred on Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 18380 Johnson Road, Lincoln, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that two male suspects both displaying handguns approached a male and a female employee and escorted them towards the cash register while demanding money. The employees complied and the suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects were last seen entering a white sedan and fleeing the scene.

The victims were not injured during the incident.

The first suspect was described as black male 5’10” approximately 150 lbs., wearing all dark clothing and a mask.

The second suspect was described as white male 5’10” approximately 150 lbs., wearing all dark clothing and a mask

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Paul Taylor of Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-752-3795. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delawarecrimestoppersweb.com

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/ Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1-800 VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 101822 1149

