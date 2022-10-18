Read full article on original website
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted BundyHdogarJacksonville, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Third arrest made in ‘Lucky 777s’ drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
St. Johns River: Annual State of the River Report scheduled for releaseDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
Chef Love shares love in her food
Chef Love learned to cook from her grandmother, though her grandmother never actually taught her to cook. Her passion for cooking was passed down to Chef Love who nows pays homage to her grand with her food truck Chef Love Sol Cuisine. Her breakfast bowls have put her on the map in the Arlington community (she is based at 6801 Larkin Rd.), but that reputation is spreading to communities beyond. Rance dropped by her truck to immerse himself in the love and the food! www.cheflovecatering.com.
News4Jax.com
The Dolly Llama in Ponte Vedra is not your usual dessert shop
Founded by real estate leader, Eric Shomof and European restaurateur and entrepreneur, Samuel Baroux, The Dolly Llama made their dream of working together into a reality. When looking to put their concept into fruition, Samuel and Eric, agreed that Dolly would be the perfect representation for their ice cream and waffle brand, bringing all that fun llama spirit into creative dessert concoctions, happy customers and great, fun vibes!
WPTV
45 years after Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash, tragedy still fresh for survivor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Forty-five years to the day after a plane crash claimed the lives of three members of southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, Artimus Pyle remembers the tragedy like it was yesterday. "I think about it every day," one of the last living original members of the band...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Once Upon a Time in 1923 …
Oh, the glistening swells of the St. Johns River from my River Suite at The Club Continental! Quickly settling my luggage in the closet and opening the doors to the balcony, the soft breezes and expansive two-mile-wide river invited me to sit down and let the cares of the day vanish. It was easy to imagine this extraordinary spot being a place where once Indians fished, leaving behind arrowheads and treasures that might still be discovered on the shore today.
News4Jax.com
Blue Angels return to NAS Jacksonville: What to know if you go
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Blue Angels soar back over the skies of Jacksonville for a two-day event this Saturday and Sunday, we’ve got everything you need to know before you head to Naval Air Station Jacksonville for the big air show. What to expect. Gates open at...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Oceanfront home on Amelia Island sells for record $13.35 million
An oceanfront home at 43 Ocean Club Drive on Amelia Island in Nassau County sold Oct. 17 for $13.35 million. It is the most expensive home sold in Northeast Florida so far this year, according to Daily Record reports. In the second quarter, a Ponte Vedra Beach home sold for...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide: 10+ Things to do in the 904 this Weekend
This weekend brings beautiful Fall weather and plenty of events for all! Enjoy the NAS Jax Air Show, Halloween festivities, concerts, sports, and more. There are some great ways to get involved and give back to the community. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
thefamilyvacationguide.com
12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida
A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Dolly Llama Waffle Master to open in eTown
The Dolly Llama Waffle Master will open in The Exchange at eTown in summer 2023, The PARC Group and Skinner Bros. Realty announced Oct. 19. The Dolly Llama will be in The Exchange’s Publix shopping center in eTown east of Florida 9B in southern Duval County. The Los Angeles-based...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Friday’s scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football regular season is down to the final two weeks. Bartram Trail notched Week 9′s biggest victory, using another strong performance from its defense to beat Gainesville Buchholz 21-6 to wrap up the District 3-4S championship. The Bears (8-0, 3-0) will close out their district schedule next week against Oakleaf but the district crown is already locked up. Beating the Bobcats, a state semifinalist a season ago, was the biggest remaining challenge for the Super 10 No. 2 Bears.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit brings art to the next level
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience takes art to an entirely new level and it is currently stopped in Jacksonville for residents on the First Coast to enjoy. According to Fanny Curtat, art historian and consultant to the creative team of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, what makes the exhibit so unique and mind-blowing for attendees is the sheer scale of the project.
Fernandina Beach, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
News4Jax.com
‘We all have challenges in life’: Fernandina football player born without lower part of arm adapts, overcomes
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Nolan Blackard, a junior right tackle for the Fernandina Beach Pirates, was born without the lower part of his left arm and wears a prosthetic most days. On the football field, he leaves it behind. “I am no different than anybody else,” Nolan said. “I...
Action News Jax
The eighth annual Porchfest in Jacksonville
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. — On Nov. 5, twenty porches throughout Springfield neighborhood will be have live music where you can go from house to house to listen to different types of genres. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. There will also be about 60 food and art vendors who...
News4Jax.com
$2 million donation: The Players Championship announces record donation to Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Players Championship announced a record donation that will match up to $2 million in donations — dollar for dollar — in support of Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville’s Hand in Hand campaign. The campaign is funding the complete redesign and expansion of...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Jacksonville 2022 Florida: Events, Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Jacksonville this year? This post covers Christmas Jacksonville 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Jacksonville; Jacksonville Christmas events; where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
'This is really exciting news': Tony Khan looking forward to father's future in Neptune Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguar Owner Shad Khan has focused much of his development energy on Downtown Jacksonville. So it came as a bit of a surprise last week when he announced plans to buy a beaches area staple, the Lemon Bar. "This is really exciting news that he made...
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted Bundy
We often come across a dangerous criminal who makes the news headlines for the wrong reasons. But, in some cases, their crimes are so gruesome that just thinking about them sends chills down our spine. America encountered such a blood-turn-cold serial killer in 1974 when dead bodies began to pile up in multiple states. The whole country was in a state of frenzy, with the public petrified and the police baffled by the killings.
Action News Jax
Rowing club shut down by city, looks to reopen in Fruit Cove
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A rowing club previously banned by the City of Jacksonville on property in Mandarin is now looking to re-open over the county line. Evans Rowing Club is eyeing 1.6 acres in Fruit Cove on Julington Creek at the corner of State Road 13 and Wentworth Ave., which would have to be rezoned.
