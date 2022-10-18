Fresh herbs pretty much define my cooking. Whether it’s parsley, coriander, mint, chervil or even the green part of spring onions (which people tend to discard), I just love them all and add them to many of my dishes. They add another layer of flavour without compromising the main ingredient, freshening up every dish. These two recipes require lots of chopped herbs – don’t be afraid to use them generously.

