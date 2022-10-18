ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 CJ Cup odds, field notes, best bets and picks to win

By Riley Hamel
 3 days ago
Photo: Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

Fifteen of the world’s top-20 players are in South Carolina for the CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club.

Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, is the betting favorite at +700. The world No. 2 hasn’t played on the PGA Tour since winning the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup but has made three starts on the DP World Tour, finishing inside the top five in all three (T-2, 4, T-4).

Jon Rahm, who won the Open de Espana on the DP World Tour two weeks ago, is +900 to take home the title while world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is +1200.

The field consists of 78 players, and there will be no cut after 36 holes.

Golf course

Congaree Golf Club | Par 71 | 7,655 yards | Tom Fazio (2018)

Aerial views of Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina (Courtesy of the PGA Tour)

Data Golf Information

Course Fit (compares golf courses based on the degree to which different golfer attributes — such as driving distance — to predict who performs well at each course – DataGolf): 1. Quail Hollow Club, 2. Club de Golf Chapultepac, 3. The Old White TPC

Percent chance to win (based on course history, fit, trending, etc.): 1. Rory McIlroy (14.2 percent), 2. Jon Rahm (8.5 percent), 3. Scottie Scheffler (8.2 percent)

Last week (Zozo Championship)

Keegan Bradley of the United States lifts the trophy at the award ceremony after winning the tournament following the final round of the ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 16, 2022, in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Another one.

After cashing Shane Lowry at the BMW PGA Championship (15/1), we grabbed another outright winner at the Zozo Championship — Keegan Bradley (30/1).

We hit one of three top-10 bets (Bradley +270) to finish the week +.7 units on position plays.

Odds

Player Odds Player Odds

Rory McIlroy (+700) Sam Burns (+3000)

Jon Rahm (+900) Collin Morikawa (+3000)

Scottie Scheffler (+1200) Tom Kim (+3000)

Justin Thomas (+1500) Cameron Young (+3000)

Jordan Spieth (+2000) Billy Horschel (+4000)

Max Homa (+2000) Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000) Keegan Bradley (+4000)

Viktor Hovland (+2000) Tyrrell Hatton (+4000)

Sungjae Im (+2000) Aaron Wise (+4000)

Shane Lowry (+3000) Corey Conners (+5000)

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy walks to the 18th green during the first round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament. (Photo: Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports)

Long golf course. Mid-iron importance. Bermuda greens.

Right in McIlroy’s wheelhouse.

In his last 14 worldwide starts, the Northern Irishman has nine top-five finishes (including two wins). Plus, he has already defended a title this year at a tournament held at a different venue than where he won (RBC Canadian Open).

Bets to consider: Outright (+700), Top 5 (+170)

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick laughs with his caddie Billy Foster on the 13th hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

Like McIlroy, Fitzy hasn’t played on Tour since the Tour Championship in Atlanta but has been active on the DP World Tour.

He played well at two stops, including a runner-up finish to Robert MacIntyre at the Italian Open.

In 2021, Fitzpatrick grabbed a top 10 at the Palmetto Championship (played at Congaree).

Bets to consider: Outright (+2000), Top 10 (+175)

Jordan Spieth

Team USA golfer Jordan Spieth celebrates after making his putt on the 12th green during the four-ball match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. (Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

I think Spieth is going to carry some momentum from his Presidents Cup performance (5-0) into this week.

The run-off areas around the greens at Congaree are tough to chip from, so might as well take a guy with one of the best short games on Tour.

Bets to consider: Outright (+3000), Top 20 (-110)

Comments / 0

