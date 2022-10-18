ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

Child Arrested Following Incident At Adams County Middle School: State Police

By Jillian Pikora
 5 days ago
Bermudian Springs Middle School. Photo Credit: Facebook/Bermudian Springs Middle School

A middle school student was arrested following an incident at his school, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police on Monday, Oct. 17.

The state police were called to Bermudian Springs Middle School to investigate an incident of harassment on Oct. 4 at 1:54 p.m., as detailed in the release.

During the investigation, police learned that a 12-year-old boy had struck a fellow student, a 12-year-old girl.

The 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged with Harassment- physical contact, according to the release.

State police continue to investigate this incident.

No update was available when Daily Voice spoke with Pennsylvania state police on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

"Sometimes when we have to go through juvenile probation it can be time consuming," Trooper Megan Frazer said.

The school did not have any comment on the matter when Daily Voice reached out that same morning.

Tyler Shaffer
5d ago

I need more context about what transpired. If the 12yr girl did something to the boy, then it might be worth the charge but, if it’s something stupid like the boy getting rejected by the girl, then the boy deserves it. I hate when the leave the motive out of the article

Justina King
5d ago

Maybe when parents are held responsible for their child's behavior such as this and the fines that will follow..... positive parenting will begin to matter in some of these homes.

Greg Bubb
5d ago

what ever happen to the days the school handled it unless it was a weapon or something

