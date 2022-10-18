Child Arrested Following Incident At Adams County Middle School: State Police

Bermudian Springs Middle School. Photo Credit: Facebook/Bermudian Springs Middle School

A middle school student was arrested following an incident at his school, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police on Monday, Oct. 17.

The state police were called to Bermudian Springs Middle School to investigate an incident of harassment on Oct. 4 at 1:54 p.m., as detailed in the release.

During the investigation, police learned that a 12-year-old boy had struck a fellow student, a 12-year-old girl.

The 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged with Harassment- physical contact, according to the release.

State police continue to investigate this incident.

No update was available when Daily Voice spoke with Pennsylvania state police on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

"Sometimes when we have to go through juvenile probation it can be time consuming," Trooper Megan Frazer said.

The school did not have any comment on the matter when Daily Voice reached out that same morning.

to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.