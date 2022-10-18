Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Level Lock+ review: Must-have HomeKit smart lock with Apple Home Key support
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Created in partnership with Apple, the new Level Lock+ is a shining example of a near-perfect smart lock with support for Apple Home Key and an entirely hidden design. Let's test it out. Level...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Oct. 22: $300 off Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5, $200 off Radeon RX 6950 XT, $218 50-inch TCL 4K TV, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Saturday's bestdeals include $100 off a MacBook Air M2, $200 off a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a $40 off Apple Watch Series 8, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and...
Apple Insider
iLive Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds Review: Don't.
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It's not often we find a product that isn't even worth the cost of the cardboard that the product is shipped in, but the iLive Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds fits that category. The...
Apple Insider
DaVinci Resolve for iPad Pro will have a free & $95 premium version
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After Apple spilled the beans in its iPad video, the developer DaVinci Resolve has detailed the feature set for the release expected before the end of the year. The forthcoming release of DaVinci Resolve...
Apple Insider
First day iPads still available, USB-C Apple Pencil & adapter delayed for weeks
All models and configurations of Apple's latest iPads can still be preordered for shipping by October 26, 2022, but buyers will have to wait for the Apple Pencil, adapter, and Magic Keyboard Folio. Apple's new 10th generation iPad, plus the updated 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are currently...
Apple Insider
Paramount Plus deal: save 50% on annual plan, plus free Fire TV Stick Lite
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — New or returning Paramount+ subscribers can get half off the annual plan and a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (a $30 value) with promo code. With chilly fall weather setting in for many,...
Apple Insider
This upgraded Apple Mac mini with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD is on sale for $999, in stock
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The compactMac mini with Apple's M1 chip is an excellent option for those looking for a budget-friendly desktop Mac and this exclusive deal drives the price down to under $1,000 on a configuration that's packed with upgrades.
Apple Insider
Face ID isn't working for some after iOS 15.7.1 beta install
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new bug in the iOS 15.7.1 Release Candidate is interfering withFace ID somehow, leaving some users unable to use the biometric unlock on their devices. On Tuesday, Apple seeded a Release Candidate beta...
Apple Insider
Google Pixel team burns Apple on Twitter — from an iPhone
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Maybe the words "Twitter for iPhone" should be made a lot bigger, because Google Pixel's marketing team have become just the latest to diss Apple online — from aniPhone. Surely, surely, this is...
Apple Insider
Early Access price drop: Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 dips to $35, lowest price ever
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A lifetime standalone license toMicrosoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 is discounted to $35, with AppleInsider readers gaining early access to the deal this Thursday. AppleInsider. exclusively save $214 on the standalone...
Apple Insider
Apple TV 4K dips to $99 at Amazon, a new record low price ahead of Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's record-breakingApple TV deal knocks $80 off both the 32GB and 64GB (2021) models. Early Black Friday Apple deals are in full swing heading into the weekend, as Amazon drops the 32GB Apple TV...
Comments / 0