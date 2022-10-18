Yes, you can sample North Carolina moonshine on the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad’s Carolina Shine Moonshine Experience. The “Shine and Dine” four-and-a-half hour trip departs from Bryson City, North Carolina daily through October 30. The excursion crosses historic bridges and offers views of the beautiful Nantahala Gorge and lakes of the Appalachian mountains. Because passengers are offered samples, the ride is for adults only. And, the sampling menu includes all the classics like Apple Pie, Blackberry, Cherry and Peach, locally made in North Carolina. Plus, they’re hand-crafted, triple distilled. But, it doesn’t stop there. Riders can purchase moonshine-infused cocktails such as Copper Cola and Moonshiner’s Mimosa. The Shine and Dine experience takes place in The Carolina Shine, a renovated first class train fleet car. The copper-lined walls document the history of moonshining in the state. As the train whisks you away, read about the proud Appalachian tradition of bootlegging. Also, learn about Swain County’s most famous moonshine outlaw of the 19th century, Major Redmond. And, the ride comes with an attendant for full-service, including a meal. This month, early morning departures feature a Cheesy Shrimp and Grits or Cheesy Ham Hash Brown Casserole meal. In the afternoon, enjoy a traditional Pulled Pork BBQ meal. In addition, customers have a choice of purchasing tickets for the diesel ride or steam engine. Of course, prices and ticket purchasing are available on the website.

