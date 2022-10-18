Read full article on original website
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A Murphy
Smoky Mountain News
Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival
Hosted by the Haywood County Arts Council, the annual Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival will return from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds. Taking the stage will be Haywood County bluegrass legends Balsam Range, live sensation Sister Sadie, and The Amanda Cook Band.
Mountain Xpress
What is the quintessential WNC dish?
It was sometime during that slow, gray period right before Valentine’s Day 2020 — back when we all still imagined the coming year might be something less awful than the devastating global dumpster fire it soon proved to be — that I first read about Knoxville, Tenn.’s steamed hoagies.
thelaurelofasheville.com
History Feature: Love and Lawlessness
Preserving the Yancey County Community of Lost Cove. As a child in eastern Tennessee, Christy Smith heard tales of a ghost town just over the state line. “My great-grandfather would tell stories about this place called Lost Cove,” says Smith. According to her “Old Pop,” Lost Cove sat a...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Origins MakerSpace Set to Open in October on Swannanoa River Road
Artovida Collective and Tara Singh Studios have partnered to create Origins MakerSpace, a collaborative of artisan studios on Swannanoa River Road that will open in October. “Our collective vision includes a community-based design and fabrication facility, makers’ showroom, and a comfortable co-working, workshop and event space that will help to bring to life a thriving creative district in the formerly industrial area on Swannanoa River Road,” says Tarah Singh.
grovewood.com
The 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham – A Statement on Wheels
Undoubtedly, the crown jewel of our antique car collection is the 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham. Upon entering the museum, your eye is immediately drawn to its splendid “lake placid blue” exterior. An automotive work of art, this five-passenger super luxury sedan offered the latest and greatest technology and was priced at almost three times the regular value of a Cadillac. Only 400 of these cars were handbuilt in 1957 and 304 in 1958. These limited-production vehicles were driven by the rich and famous, including Bob Hope, Conrad Hilton, Aristotle Onassis, and John Wayne, to name a few.
thebluebanner.net
The duke’s extended stay in Asheville
The train rolled into Asheville on crisp fall morning in 1902 as the frost dissipated from the mountain tops under the morning sun and out stepped a man. An apparently wealthy man dressed as a respected English man in a well-pressed suit, bowler hat and well-trimmed beard. The mysterious man was accompanied by a nurse who he had hired and knew very little about him.
secretcharlotte.co
Christmas At Biltmore Is Back For Another Festive Year In Asheville
Take the drive 2 hours out to this stunning estate in Asheville if you want to see a Christmas display that’s as elegant as it is festive. Biltmore Estate is a gorgeous estate that’s been apart of George Vanderbilt’s legacy since 1895. Built in Asheville after George Vanderbilt, a man born into wealth, visited and was captivated by the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains, the estate took 6 years to build, and continues to be a part of the family’s long, withstanding legacy to this day. It was even nominated as a National Historical Landmark in 1963.
kiss951.com
This Wine Train Ride Through The North Carolina Mountains Is Perfect For Fall
The perfect weekend getaway doesn’t exist in North Carolina? Or does it? How about a wine tasting train ride through the mountains of North Carolina? That’s what awaits you on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad “Uncorked” experience. This adults-only train ride is VIP all the way....
iheart.com
Theft Ring Total Increases, Massive Drug Bust in AVL, ACS Ready to Spend
(Asheville, NC) -- A suspect is facing charges in a big drug bust in north Asheville. Officers caught the 23-year-old man after he tried fleeing from his car on Tuesday. They allegedly seized 13 firearms, along with 400-pounds of marijuana, THC edibles and THC cartridges. The man was arrested on seven charges, but has since bonded out of jail.
travellemming.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Asheville in 2022 (By a Local)
Looking to go chasing waterfalls? You’re in luck. As a local, I’m here to guide you to the best waterfalls near Asheville. This area is filled with hundreds of cascades just waiting to be explored. In this Asheville guide, I cover the top waterfalls worth visiting, plus a...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville, NC
The city of Hendersonville sits in Henderson County, North Carolina. This city serves as the county seat for Henderson County and is located about 22 miles south of Asheville. In 2020, the population of Hendersonville was estimated to be around 14,351. The downtown area of Hendersonville is the state's second-largest.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Sylva (NC)
Sylva is an incorporated borough nestled in Western North Carolina’s Plott Balsam Mountains in Jackson County, United States. Sylva has a population of two thousand six hundred and ninety-six inhabitants. It is rated as one of the top places to visit in the state. Sylva was made the county...
ashevilleblade.com
Kill airbnb before it kills Asheville
Airbnbs are devouring housing at a rapidly escalating rate and kicking locals out on the street. It’s time to face the obvious: the industry has to be destroyed or the city will be unlivable. Above: a close-up of Airbnb’s impact on Asheville, from Inside Airbnb. Each red dot is...
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In North Carolina
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in North Carolina.
nashvillelifestyles.com
4 Drive-Worthy Destinations to See Fall Foliage
We’re lucky here in Tennessee to have a full range of seasons. And this time of year, when the fall foliage hits, we have plenty of spots within a few hours’ drive to take it all in. These four drive-worthy destinations are just right for taking in the best of what Mother Nature has to offer this time of year. Just be sure to check local websites for visitor guidelines before you hit the road.
my40.tv
Bitter cold arrives early in the Carolinas
WLOS — The coldest air of the season has arrived for residents in the Carolinas with lows expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s across much of western North Carolina by sunrise Wednesday and again early Thursday. The last time Asheville recorded a low in the 20s...
Smoky Mountain News
Plow Day & Harvest Festival
The annual Plow Day & Harvest Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 22-23 at Darnell Farms in Bryson City. This old-fashioned event features live music, food, craft vendors, pumpkin patch, hayrides, pumpkin pie eating contest, fall photo displays, canning competition, corn maze, old-time farming demonstrations, and much more.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
5 U.S. Cities for Remote Workers Where Luxury is Affordable
The great thing about remote working is the fact that you can work from anywhere. Many remote workers are looking at moving to places where luxury comes cheap. If you are interested in doing the same, here are five cities you will want to consider. Portland. While Portland, Maine, has...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Zoo news: Providence the giraffe bids farewell, capital projects on track
Hundreds of visitors, many of them families with children, flocked to the Greenville Zoo Oct. 17 to bid farewell to one of the zoo’s biggest celebrities, Providence the Masai giraffe, who was born at the zoo in February 2021. The 20-month-old giraffe became an internet sensation when she was...
country1037fm.com
Sample Moonshine While Riding The Great Smoky Mountain Railroad
Yes, you can sample North Carolina moonshine on the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad’s Carolina Shine Moonshine Experience. The “Shine and Dine” four-and-a-half hour trip departs from Bryson City, North Carolina daily through October 30. The excursion crosses historic bridges and offers views of the beautiful Nantahala Gorge and lakes of the Appalachian mountains. Because passengers are offered samples, the ride is for adults only. And, the sampling menu includes all the classics like Apple Pie, Blackberry, Cherry and Peach, locally made in North Carolina. Plus, they’re hand-crafted, triple distilled. But, it doesn’t stop there. Riders can purchase moonshine-infused cocktails such as Copper Cola and Moonshiner’s Mimosa. The Shine and Dine experience takes place in The Carolina Shine, a renovated first class train fleet car. The copper-lined walls document the history of moonshining in the state. As the train whisks you away, read about the proud Appalachian tradition of bootlegging. Also, learn about Swain County’s most famous moonshine outlaw of the 19th century, Major Redmond. And, the ride comes with an attendant for full-service, including a meal. This month, early morning departures feature a Cheesy Shrimp and Grits or Cheesy Ham Hash Brown Casserole meal. In the afternoon, enjoy a traditional Pulled Pork BBQ meal. In addition, customers have a choice of purchasing tickets for the diesel ride or steam engine. Of course, prices and ticket purchasing are available on the website.
