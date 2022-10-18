Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Cumberland man arrested in Utah Avenue incident
Oct. 18—CUMBERLAND — A 40-year-old city man awaits trial after he was arrested for the alleged assault of a victim at a Utah Avenue residence where he also destroyed personal property earlier this month, according to Cumberland Police. Timothy Ray Hewlin Sr., 40, was charged in the Oct....
wfmd.com
45-Year-old Man Shot & Killed In Hagerstown
Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – Gun violence has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Hagerstown Tuesday night. Hagersatown Police were in the area of Jonathan Street around 8 PM when they heard gunshots. As officers were trying to determined where the gunshots came from, 911 dispatchers received a call about a gunshot victim at 55 Murph Ave.
Man dead after shooting in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown Maryland man is dead after being shot Tuesday evening in what police believe was a targeted attack. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday around the Jonathan Street area. “They heard what they thought were gunshots,” Lt. Rebecca Fetchu said. “Shortly thereafter, we got a 911 […]
Metro News
High speed chase ends in driver taking own life
LEETOWN, W.Va. — Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon says the suspect in a two-county pursuit died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Harmon is releasing more information on the investigation that began last Wednesday, Oct. 12. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop for defective equipment...
theriver953.com
W.Va. high speed chase runs through 2 counties
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released more information on a high speed chase that ran through two counties in West Virginia. The report comes from Metro News out of West Virginia. The driver of a black Infiniti refused to stop when Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies attempted to pull...
Westmoreland man arrested for alleged Turner Dairy Farm tractor theft
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Salem man is facing theft charges for allegedly taking a tractor belonging to Turner Dairy Farm. Gary A. Lauffer, 54, was arrested Sunday after state police in Westmoreland County said they found a missing tractor worth $15,000 at his home, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Yahoo!
Johnstown police: One person shot on Chandler Avenue
Oct. 18—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Johnstown's West End, authorities said. Calls to the Cambria County 911 center reported 10 to 15 shots fired in the 200 block of Chandler Avenue at 10:41 p.m. Monday, a Cambria 911 supervisor said.
theriver953.com
W.Va. Authorities ask for the public’s help in Arson cases
The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office announced the need for the public’s assistance in the investigation of a series of suspected arson cases. Eight different fires have occurred in the Capon Bridge and Augusta areas. Each of the fires have occurred in vacant structures with no injuries reported.
foxbaltimore.com
Charges filed in Hagerstown arson fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Hagerstown house fire was ruled arson, Tuesday. According to fire officials, on October 14, 2022, firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at a one story single-family residence just after noon near Nursery Road. 28 firefighters from the Halfway Volunteer fire company...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Warren County on Saturday
According to Virginia State Police, 49-year-old Paul D. Wiley of Woodstock was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading south on I-81 near I-66 when he failed to navigate a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.
Missing man found deceased in Westmoreland County
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man missing from Sewickley Township was found deceased on Monday morning. According to information released from the coroner, the body of Aaron Ross was located by hunters in Herminie, in a grassy area on Keystone Road near 8th Street. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Westmoreland County...
wvpublic.org
String Of Suspected Arsons In Hampshire County Leads To Investigation
A string of suspected arson fires in Hampshire County has led to an investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s office. Five fires happened mostly along Route 50 Thursday evening into Friday morning, all affecting vacant buildings within a 10 mile stretch between Augusta and Capon Bridge. Two similar fires...
connect-bridgeport.com
Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death
On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
School bus catches fire in Fayette County with students on board
A school bus carrying 32 students from the Frazier School District caught fire Wednesday morning. Officials are crediting the quick thinking of the driver with preventing the situation from being much worse.
fox8tv.com
Somerset House Fire
In Somerset Borough multiple crews responded to a structure fire this afternoon. It happened just after 2 on the 200 block of West Patriot Street. There were no injures reported and you can’t see any visible damage to the home. No other information is available at this time.
Two Displaced By Overnight Maryland Attic Fire Causing Thousands In Damages
A Maryland homeowner is facing thousands of dollars worth of repairs after an overnight attic blaze broke out in Allegany County. Shortly after 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, a team of 50 firefighters from the Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Old National Pike in Frostburg when a passerby reported flames coming from the attic of a nearby home.
garrettcounty.org
TEMPORARY CLOSURE NOTICE - BEAR HILL ROAD BRIDGE
The Department of Public Works – Roads Division will be completing maintenance on Bear Hill Road Bridge. Closure will begin on the date of Tuesday, October 25, 2022 and will continue throughout the construction process, estimated between 7 to 10 days. Alternate routes of traffic will include Jennings Road...
Groundbreaking on stadium in Washington County
On October 18, 2022, The Maryland Stadium Authority broke ground for the new 5,000-seat sports stadium on Summit Avenue
travelawaits.com
3 Amazing Bike Rides Along The Great Allegheny Passage
It’s the stuff bikers’ dreams are made of: almost 335 miles of connected off-road biking on two scenic, historic trails. When my husband Dean and I visited our son in Maryland last year, we heard about an amazing set of bike trails in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia. We love biking in Minnesota and Wisconsin and were amazed that we had never heard of these trails. Hey, where’ve you been all my life?
abc27.com
$7.5M Franklin County home modeled after Colonial Williamsburg for sale
GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) — It was built in 1997, but it looks like it came straight out of the 18th century. This home and property in Greencastle are listed for $7.5 million, according to Coldwell Banker Realty. The exterior of the home and its seven wood-burning fireplaces were built...
Comments / 0