It’s the stuff bikers’ dreams are made of: almost 335 miles of connected off-road biking on two scenic, historic trails. When my husband Dean and I visited our son in Maryland last year, we heard about an amazing set of bike trails in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia. We love biking in Minnesota and Wisconsin and were amazed that we had never heard of these trails. Hey, where’ve you been all my life?

CUMBERLAND, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO