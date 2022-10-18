ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

Yahoo!

Cumberland man arrested in Utah Avenue incident

Oct. 18—CUMBERLAND — A 40-year-old city man awaits trial after he was arrested for the alleged assault of a victim at a Utah Avenue residence where he also destroyed personal property earlier this month, according to Cumberland Police. Timothy Ray Hewlin Sr., 40, was charged in the Oct....
CUMBERLAND, MD
wfmd.com

45-Year-old Man Shot & Killed In Hagerstown

Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – Gun violence has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Hagerstown Tuesday night. Hagersatown Police were in the area of Jonathan Street around 8 PM when they heard gunshots. As officers were trying to determined where the gunshots came from, 911 dispatchers received a call about a gunshot victim at 55 Murph Ave.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
DC News Now

Man dead after shooting in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown Maryland man is dead after being shot Tuesday evening in what police believe was a targeted attack. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday around the Jonathan Street area. “They heard what they thought were gunshots,” Lt. Rebecca Fetchu said. “Shortly thereafter, we got a 911 […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Metro News

High speed chase ends in driver taking own life

LEETOWN, W.Va. — Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon says the suspect in a two-county pursuit died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Harmon is releasing more information on the investigation that began last Wednesday, Oct. 12. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop for defective equipment...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
theriver953.com

W.Va. high speed chase runs through 2 counties

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released more information on a high speed chase that ran through two counties in West Virginia. The report comes from Metro News out of West Virginia. The driver of a black Infiniti refused to stop when Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies attempted to pull...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Yahoo!

Johnstown police: One person shot on Chandler Avenue

Oct. 18—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Johnstown's West End, authorities said. Calls to the Cambria County 911 center reported 10 to 15 shots fired in the 200 block of Chandler Avenue at 10:41 p.m. Monday, a Cambria 911 supervisor said.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
theriver953.com

W.Va. Authorities ask for the public’s help in Arson cases

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office announced the need for the public’s assistance in the investigation of a series of suspected arson cases. Eight different fires have occurred in the Capon Bridge and Augusta areas. Each of the fires have occurred in vacant structures with no injuries reported.
AUGUSTA, WV
foxbaltimore.com

Charges filed in Hagerstown arson fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Hagerstown house fire was ruled arson, Tuesday. According to fire officials, on October 14, 2022, firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at a one story single-family residence just after noon near Nursery Road. 28 firefighters from the Halfway Volunteer fire company...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
connect-bridgeport.com

Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death

On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
fox8tv.com

Somerset House Fire

In Somerset Borough multiple crews responded to a structure fire this afternoon. It happened just after 2 on the 200 block of West Patriot Street. There were no injures reported and you can’t see any visible damage to the home. No other information is available at this time.
SOMERSET, PA
garrettcounty.org

TEMPORARY CLOSURE NOTICE - BEAR HILL ROAD BRIDGE

The Department of Public Works – Roads Division will be completing maintenance on Bear Hill Road Bridge. Closure will begin on the date of Tuesday, October 25, 2022 and will continue throughout the construction process, estimated between 7 to 10 days. Alternate routes of traffic will include Jennings Road...
GRANTSVILLE, MD
travelawaits.com

3 Amazing Bike Rides Along The Great Allegheny Passage

It’s the stuff bikers’ dreams are made of: almost 335 miles of connected off-road biking on two scenic, historic trails. When my husband Dean and I visited our son in Maryland last year, we heard about an amazing set of bike trails in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia. We love biking in Minnesota and Wisconsin and were amazed that we had never heard of these trails. Hey, where’ve you been all my life?
CUMBERLAND, MD

