Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Makes Impression on Elijah Moore During Official Visit

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 4 days ago

Syracuse basketball hosted one of its priority targets in the 2024 class in guard Elijah Moore out of Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx (NY) over the weekend for an official visit.

"The visit was really fun," Moore said. "I enjoyed the time I spent with the coaches and players. They treated me with love and definitely had a lot of good parts to it. I had a couple meetings with people from the school. I saw the campus, ate breakfast with the coaches, watched the team practice. I went to their orange and white game. I definitely did a lot.

"The best part for me was being able to go to coach's house and have dinner with the team."

During practice, Moore took note of a few different aspects regarding how the Orange teaches and their system on both ends of the floor.

"They allow their players to play with freedom and make mistakes," Moore said. "They run good stuff to gets shots for their shooters and they definitely compete."

Moore was in attendance on Saturday when the football team beat NC State. The atmosphere was a memorable part of the visit for the 6-4 guard.

"I got to watch the team get a dub versus NC State," Moore said. "It's amazing. For me it's almost like a dream being able to play in front of that many people cheering. Being able to perform in front of them is crazy."

Moore said that his time at head coach Jim Boeheim's house was the highlight of the trip.

"Coach Boeheim is a legend and has done many things in the basketball world," Moore said. "Being able to have dinner in his house and play pool with the guys, laugh and joke was amazing. All of his pictures, frames and awards is one thing that really stood out."

Syracuse has always been a top option for Moore, and the Orange remains one after the visit.

"They are definitely a school that I am very interested in without a doubt," Moore said. "It helps though. I was already really cool with the coaches but this definitely brought us closer."

Next up for Moore is an official visit to Oklahoma State on November 9th. He says he is looking to make a decision after this season.

