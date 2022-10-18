ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Sioux City, NE

nwestiowa.com

Sioux County approves rec trail 28E deal

ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 11 meeting approved its version of a 28E agreement with Sioux Center and Orange City to set the foundations for the management of a proposed recreation trail between the two cities. The agreement outlines the management of the trail...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley, Larchwood Fire Departments Extinguish Thursday Fires

Rock Valley, Iowa– A electrical junction box was damaged in a fire on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:50 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire across from 1716 10th Street in Rock Valley.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Boyden Fire Department Has Two Fire Calls, Sibley Has One

Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden fire department responded to the call of a tractor on fire a little before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg reports that they were called to 4080 360th Street, which is a mile east and four south of Boyden. He says the farmer had been disking and said a code appeared on his on monitor, he engaged the clutch and then saw an orange glow, so he evacuated the tractor.
BOYDEN, IA
Radio Iowa

Four injured as semi hits MMCRU school bus in northwest Iowa

Cherokee County officials say four people were injured when a semi hit a school bus traveling east of Marcus at about 7:30 this morning. The bus was carrying students in the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school district. The district’s Facebook page indicates all aboard the bus were evaluated at the scene. Three students and the bus driver were taken to Cherokee’s hospital for treatment of what’s described as minor injuries.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Driver injured after grain truck rollover in Stanton County

STANTON COUNTY, Neb. — One man was injured when the grain truck he was driving rolled over north of Stanton, Nebraska Friday morning. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says James Merritt of Norfolk lost control of the semi on Ridge Road causing it to roll into a ditch. Merritt...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Q-102 hosting Bras Across The Bridge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local radio station is planning an eye-catching event to raise breast cancer awareness later this month. Q-102 is collecting bras today at the Tyson Events Center and plans to connect them like a garland and string them from a local bridge next Friday, October 28th.
SIOUX CITY, IA
agupdate.com

Drought, winds hurt Northwest crop

PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Northwest Iowa farmers were hard at work harvesting corn Oct. 12. “The beans are pretty much done, and most are getting going with corn,” Dennis Heemstra said. He farms near Primghar in O’Brien County, Iowa. Heemstra’s area of Northwest Iowa experienced severe drought during...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

High winds topple walls of Sioux City’s new law enforcement center

Officials in Sioux City are still assessing the wind damage to the city/county law enforcement center that’s under construction. Ron Wieck, chairman of the authority overseeing the project, says last week’s gusts of up to 50-miles-an-hour toppled several 40-foot-high walls. “Some of the precast panel walls that were...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man inducted into draft pony hall of fame

SHELDON—When rural Sheldon residents Wayne and Nancy Woelber took a recent trip to town, they had their daughter and granddaughter in tow, and they arrived in unusual style. Beginning at the Woelbers’ farm, which is four miles north of Sheldon, the group traveled down country roads and through city streets in a classic vis-à-vis wedding carriage, drawn by a team of Welsh draft ponies.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Officer Jacobsma joins Sheldon police force

SHELDON—Greg Jacobsma is not new to law enforcement but for the first time in 15 years, he will be the rookie of a police department. The Sheldon Police Department had an opening when David Dykstra retired on July 1 and captain Scott Burtch turned to someone with more than a decade of experience.
SHELDON, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Casey’s Fire in Hull Has Undetermined Origin

Hull, IA (KICD) — The State Fire Marshall’s office has wrapped up its investigation into the fire at the Casey’s location in Hull. Inspector Andrew Giere tells KICD News the official cause will be listed as undetermined, but that is does NOT appear to have been intentional.
HULL, IA
kiwaradio.com

MOC/Floyd Valley Construction Going Well

Orange City, Iowa — A new elementary school is taking shape at Orange City on Highway 10. Voters passed a $37 million bond issue in early 2020 for the facility, with a clause for a small expansion at the district’s high school, also located in Orange City. We...
ORANGE CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Briar Cliff begins fundraising for new indoor recreation facility

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Briar Cliff University will begin a fundraising campaign for an Indoor Recreation Center to be located on the University’s campus, the Charger Dome. The University has secured a lead gift and fundraising efforts are underway, with a goal nearing $12M for the project. The...
SIOUX CITY, IA

