nwestiowa.com
Sioux County approves rec trail 28E deal
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 11 meeting approved its version of a 28E agreement with Sioux Center and Orange City to set the foundations for the management of a proposed recreation trail between the two cities. The agreement outlines the management of the trail...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley, Larchwood Fire Departments Extinguish Thursday Fires
Rock Valley, Iowa– A electrical junction box was damaged in a fire on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:50 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire across from 1716 10th Street in Rock Valley.
kscj.com
RECYCLING PICKUP DELAYED FOR LOCAL GILL HAULING CUSTOMERS
DUE TO A STAFF SHORTAGE GILL HAULING IS TEMPORARILY NOT PICKING UP RECYCLING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY. SIOUX CITY’S RECYCLING PICKUP IS DELAYED TODAY FOR THAT REASON,. SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS SHOULD STILL PUT THEIR CARTS OUT.
kiwaradio.com
Boyden Fire Department Has Two Fire Calls, Sibley Has One
Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden fire department responded to the call of a tractor on fire a little before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg reports that they were called to 4080 360th Street, which is a mile east and four south of Boyden. He says the farmer had been disking and said a code appeared on his on monitor, he engaged the clutch and then saw an orange glow, so he evacuated the tractor.
Radio Iowa
Four injured as semi hits MMCRU school bus in northwest Iowa
Cherokee County officials say four people were injured when a semi hit a school bus traveling east of Marcus at about 7:30 this morning. The bus was carrying students in the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school district. The district’s Facebook page indicates all aboard the bus were evaluated at the scene. Three students and the bus driver were taken to Cherokee’s hospital for treatment of what’s described as minor injuries.
siouxlandnews.com
Driver injured after grain truck rollover in Stanton County
STANTON COUNTY, Neb. — One man was injured when the grain truck he was driving rolled over north of Stanton, Nebraska Friday morning. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says James Merritt of Norfolk lost control of the semi on Ridge Road causing it to roll into a ditch. Merritt...
siouxlandnews.com
Q-102 hosting Bras Across The Bridge
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local radio station is planning an eye-catching event to raise breast cancer awareness later this month. Q-102 is collecting bras today at the Tyson Events Center and plans to connect them like a garland and string them from a local bridge next Friday, October 28th.
siouxlandnews.com
UPS hiring seasonal drivers willing to drive own vehicles to help with deliveries
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — If you're expecting a package from UPS this holiday season, there's a good chance the person who delivers it won't be driving a brown van. The company's Siouxland distribution center is looking to hire 100 seasonal employees to help them keep up with the large number of packages expected during the holidays.
agupdate.com
Drought, winds hurt Northwest crop
PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Northwest Iowa farmers were hard at work harvesting corn Oct. 12. “The beans are pretty much done, and most are getting going with corn,” Dennis Heemstra said. He farms near Primghar in O’Brien County, Iowa. Heemstra’s area of Northwest Iowa experienced severe drought during...
Radio Iowa
High winds topple walls of Sioux City’s new law enforcement center
Officials in Sioux City are still assessing the wind damage to the city/county law enforcement center that’s under construction. Ron Wieck, chairman of the authority overseeing the project, says last week’s gusts of up to 50-miles-an-hour toppled several 40-foot-high walls. “Some of the precast panel walls that were...
Here’s Why Sioux Falls is the ‘Sioux Empire’ and Sioux City is ‘Siouxland’
Some in southeast South Dakota live in the "Sioux Empire." While others are residents of "Siouxland". But, where is deciding line? And what does it have to do with the rivalry between Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sioux City, Iowa?. The two cities are only 87 miles apart and have...
siouxlandnews.com
SUX and 185th Refueling Wing propose new runway replacement project and ramp expansion
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux Gateway Airport (SUX) Board of Trustees and the 185th Refueling Wing have proposed their immediate needs to the city council to improve the ramp, runway, and hanger. The first priority for both groups is the runway, saying that the runway needs to be...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man inducted into draft pony hall of fame
SHELDON—When rural Sheldon residents Wayne and Nancy Woelber took a recent trip to town, they had their daughter and granddaughter in tow, and they arrived in unusual style. Beginning at the Woelbers’ farm, which is four miles north of Sheldon, the group traveled down country roads and through city streets in a classic vis-à-vis wedding carriage, drawn by a team of Welsh draft ponies.
Mapleton man uses small lottery winnings to buy $1 million ticket
On Monday night Daryl Ingram used his winnings from the Saturday night lottery drawing to purchase a handful of easy-pick tickets from KCK's Food and Fuel in Danbury, Iowa.
nwestiowa.com
Officer Jacobsma joins Sheldon police force
SHELDON—Greg Jacobsma is not new to law enforcement but for the first time in 15 years, he will be the rookie of a police department. The Sheldon Police Department had an opening when David Dykstra retired on July 1 and captain Scott Burtch turned to someone with more than a decade of experience.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Casey’s Fire in Hull Has Undetermined Origin
Hull, IA (KICD) — The State Fire Marshall’s office has wrapped up its investigation into the fire at the Casey’s location in Hull. Inspector Andrew Giere tells KICD News the official cause will be listed as undetermined, but that is does NOT appear to have been intentional.
kiwaradio.com
MOC/Floyd Valley Construction Going Well
Orange City, Iowa — A new elementary school is taking shape at Orange City on Highway 10. Voters passed a $37 million bond issue in early 2020 for the facility, with a clause for a small expansion at the district’s high school, also located in Orange City. We...
Applications for LIHEAP open to help with heating bills
One way for people to pay less on their heating bills is through what's known as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City West vs Sioux City East football highlights
Sioux City West and Sioux City East meet in football action Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
siouxlandnews.com
Briar Cliff begins fundraising for new indoor recreation facility
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Briar Cliff University will begin a fundraising campaign for an Indoor Recreation Center to be located on the University’s campus, the Charger Dome. The University has secured a lead gift and fundraising efforts are underway, with a goal nearing $12M for the project. The...
