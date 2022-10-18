Read full article on original website
Related
World's longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens to the public
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain is now open after months of construction. The bridge is 118 feet high and 1,203 feet long.
Missing West Michigan family was spotted at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula
A missing West Michigan family showed up in surveillance footage at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula on Monday, just one day after relatives last had contact with them.
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
The Largest Lakes in America
The size of lakes is measured by square miles of surface area. Based on this, the largest lake in the world by far is the Caspian Sea at 143,000 square miles. Its shores are in several countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran. The second largest lake in the world has a portion of […]
outdoorsfirst.com
Big Fall Walleyes In The Rainy River
There has been a trend over the past few years, maybe longer. Right before and during the traditional MN Gun Deer Season which takes place in early November, big fall walleyes are in the Rainy River. As we roll into mid October, there are reports of a lot of emerald...
Paintings worth more than $20 million destroyed in Lake Michigan house fire, lawsuit reveals
No one was inside the lakefront mansion south of Pentwater when the house caught fire. It burned for more than 20 minutes before anyone called the fire department and for another half hour while firefighters searched for the source of the smoke. When they found it, just before 10 p.m....
11 Picture-Perfect Minnesota Airbnb’s to Stay in This Winter
If you want to get away for a little bit this winter but you don't want to go too far from home, I've got some amazing places that you can stay right here in Minnesota! Take a trip to one of these cozy, picture-perfect Minnesota Airbnb's this winter and you won't forget it.
Hidden in the Waters: Drought Causes Buried Secrets to be Unearthed!
Rare 300-foot whaleback boat discovered at the bottom of Lake Superior --© Provided by CNN. The wreckage of a rare 292-foot boat has been found in the Great Lakes at the bottom of Lake Superior in Michigan.
Comments / 0