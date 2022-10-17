Read full article on original website
Fraternal Order of Police asking for apology and seat on committee
Wichita’s Fraternal Order of Police is again asking for an apology from Mayor Brandon Whipple. The group is also asking for a seat on the Mayor’s committee that’s overseeing the police department. This comes after Councilman Jeff Blubaugh stepped away from the committee, questioning if the mayor can remain unbiased. The latest statement from the FOP can be read below.
Honore Adversis Continues Fundraiser for Family of Deputy Sidnee Carter
The Honore Adversis Foundation and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office have announced a fundraiser for the family Deputy Sidnee Carter. Carter was killed in a car crash on October 7th. Both metal and silicone “End of Watch” memorial wristbands engraved with Deputy Carter’s name, ID number, and End of...
Burn Ban in Effect in Sedgwick County Ahead of Dry Weather
Effective immediately, Sedgwick County Fire District 1 has implemented a burn ban for the entire county. This is a combined effort of all full-time and volunteer fire departments in Sedgwick County in order to combat the current dangerous fire conditions. No outdoor burning is allowed including any open burning, chimeneas and/or other outdoor fireplaces. Active burn permits will be suspended and no new burn permits will be issued. This burn ban does not include barbecue grills.
Student Found With Gun at Hutchinson Middle School
Officials with the Hutchinson School District say a gun was seized from a student entering Hutchinson Middle School. Hutchinson Police received a report that the 12-year-old student pointed the loaded gun at another student on Thursday. Authorities were unable to locate the student Thursday evening, but the caught the student as he was arriving at the school the following day. The gun was found loaded in the student’s backpack.
18 Year Old Arrested After Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man stemming from a fatal Fentanyl poisoning/overdose investigation. 24 year old Corey Wontorski died after ingesting the drug last month, and information related to the Wichita Police Department investigation was passed on to the Sedgwick County Sheriff. After additional information was obtained and further investigations were conducted, deputies arrested an 18 year old man in connection to Wontorski’s death.
Suspect in Custody Following an Armed Robbery in S. Wichita
Wichita Police have a suspect in custody following an armed robbery that happened at a South Wichita business on Monday. The man reportedly entered a smoke shop in the 1900 block of South Hydraulic and robbed the business at gunpoint. Police later arrested the man after he was found hiding...
