Wichita’s Fraternal Order of Police is again asking for an apology from Mayor Brandon Whipple. The group is also asking for a seat on the Mayor’s committee that’s overseeing the police department. This comes after Councilman Jeff Blubaugh stepped away from the committee, questioning if the mayor can remain unbiased. The latest statement from the FOP can be read below.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO