Chelsea, MA – The Innes Redevelopment team, led by co-developers Joseph J. Corcoran Company (JJC) and John M. Corcoran & Company (JMC), along with Marcus Partners and Cambridge Savings Bank in partnership with the Chelsea Housing Authority (CHA), the Massachusetts Office of Housing and Economic Development and Department of Housing & Community Development (DHCD), recently joined together for the official groundbreaking of the Innes Apartments in Chelsea.

CHELSEA, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO