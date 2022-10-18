Aces Advisors Founder, Andre Jean-Pierre is an Elite Black Financial Advisor For The Biggest Names in Sports, Business and Entertainment

Read full article on original website
Related
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
thehypemagazine.com
Meet Burj News, the Fast-Growing News Agency
Burj News is a reliable, neutral news network covering a wide scope of news. The network focuses on covering topics and news usually missed by mainstream media to keep their audience in the know. The Pakistan-based news company was first established in the United Kingdom and has since expanded its operations to other countries, including the United States.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Terrific Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These bargain-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq Composite plunging by as much as 38%.
Comments / 0