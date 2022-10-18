ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

startattle.com

Christmas Bedtime Stories (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

When Danielle is left to raise her daughter after her husband goes MIA and is presumed dead, she begins to tell her daughter bedtime stories of her father. Startattle.com – Christmas Bedtime Stories 2022. Christmas Bedtime Stories is a Hallmark drama romance movie directed by Alysse Leite-Rogers. The teleplay...
HAWAII STATE
startattle.com

DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 8) trailer, release date

Desperate to avert a major crisis on their hands, Courtney attempts to help a friend navigate their powers. Elsewhere, Pat and The Shade are forced to face their worst fears. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. Network: The CW. Release date: October 26, 2022 at 8pm EST.
startattle.com

Chucky (Season 2 Episode 4) trailer, release date

Tiffany’s secrets are threatened by a surprise intervention. Startattle.com – Chucky | SYFY. – Brad Dourif as Chucky (voice) – David Kohlsmith as young Charles Lee Ray, as 7 years old. – Tyler Barish as young Charles Lee Ray, as 14 years old. – Blaise Crocker as young...
The Hollywood Gossip

WHOA! Kody Brown Tells Meri to "Marry Another" in Stunning Sister Wives Trailer

Kody Brown is already down on spiritual spouse. And it now sounds like he’d be totally cool adding to that tally. In a sneak peek at the remaining episodes on Sister Wives Season 17 (released online by People Magazine), Kody is dealing with the fallout from Christine’s decision to walk away from her marriage.
startattle.com

La Brea (Season 2 Episode 5) “The Heist”, trailer, release date

Eve, Gavin and others attempt to commandeer a shipment of black rock to gain access to the mysterious building, where they hope to find a way to bring Josh and Riley home. Startattle.com – La Brea | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “The Heist”. Release date: October 25,...
startattle.com

NCIS (Season 20 Episode 6) “The Good Fighter” trailer, release date

After their investigation, Dr. Palmer and Kasie Hines seem convinced there’s a mole at NCIS. “The Good Fighter” is the sixth episode of NCIS Season 20. Startattle.com – NCIS | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: “The Good Fighter”. Release date: October 24, 2022 at 9pm...
startattle.com

Presence (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

Two young business partners are invited to a week-long yachting voyage with a potential investor. At night, Jennifer’s dreams begin to bleed into reality as the others realize that Jennifer may have unknowingly brought something on-board. Startattle.com – Presence 2022. Genre : Horror. Director : Christian Schultz /...
startattle.com

A Magical Christmas Village (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

A Magical Christmas Village follows Summer, whose orderly existence is upended when her mother Vivian moves in with her and her young daughter, Chloe. Startattle.com – A Magical Christmas Village 2022. Upon arrival, Vivian sets up a miniature Christmas village resembling their town and tells Chloe it grants Christmas...
Parade

Sophia Grace, YouTuber and Former 'Ellen' Star, Announces She's Pregnant

Grace—a former child star who first rose to fame after singing Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she was only eight years old—shared the news that she is pregnant with her first child via her YouTube channel earlier today. The YouTuber, now 19, shared...
startattle.com

Paradise City (2022 movie) trailer, release date, John Travolta, Bruce Willis

When bounty hunter Ian Swan (Bruce Willis) is shot and presumed dead after disappearing in Maui waters, Swan’s son, Ryan (Blake Jenner), his ex-partner (Stephen Dorff), and a local detective (Praya Lundberg) set out to find his k–lers. Startattle.com – Paradise City 2022. After being threatened by...

