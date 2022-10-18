ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 21 Cincinnati holds on to edge SMU 29-27

DALLAS — (AP) — Ryan Coe kicked a school-record five field goals, including a season-long 52-yarder, and No. 21 Cincinnati broke up a game-tying two-point play in the closing minutes to hold on for a 29-27 win over SMU on Saturday for its sixth consecutive win. Charles McClelland...
