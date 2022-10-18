Read full article on original website
Discord on Xbox won’t need a phone soon
Microsoft is making Discord voice calls way better on Xbox soon by removing a big annoyance. You won’t have to use a phone to connect to Discord voice chats anymore in an upcoming update, allowing Xbox owners to connect directly to calls in servers. This will make it a lot easier to just connect to Discord servers and start chatting with friends.
Valve will soon tell you what components are in your Steam Deck
Valve is rolling out a fresh batch of beta updates for its Steam Deck, one of which could help with servicing and repairs for the handheld gaming PC by listing internal components and saving owners from cracking the device open themselves to find out. The new component lookup view will...
Twitter’s icons are getting a new look
Twitter is introducing a brand-new look for the icons used across the social network, the company confirmed in a thread on its design account on Friday. To my eyes, the icons use slightly thicker lines, and everything feels a bit more angular. “The goal was to create a cohesive set...
Your Apple Watch can keep you from getting hopelessly lost.
If you’re hiking out in the wilderness, or even wandering around in an unfamiliar city, your Apple Watch (Series 6 or later) now has a Backtrack feature that can get you back home safely. But only if you know how to use it.
Ubisoft seems interested in Netflix’s cloud gaming platform.
“Ubisoft is always looking into finding new platforms and opportunities for our players to play our games and engage in our content,” spokesperson Jessica Roache in a statement sent to The Verge on Thursday. The studio has been a big supporter of cloud gaming platforms like Stadia and Luna, and it’s already working with Netflix on mobile games and an Assassin’s Creed series.
Now Pixel 7 owners can test Google’s Clear Calling tech
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 is now available on the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and with it comes the opportunity to try out Android’s Clear calling feature ahead of its full release (via Android Police). The Clear Calling feature is designed to reduce background noise from persons on the other end of a Pixel 7 phone call using machine learning.
Google’s new ad hub offers more control over the advertising it shows you
After announcing it back at Google I/O in May, Google is beginning to roll out a hub this week that it says will give you more control over which ads it shows you and what data it uses to target them. Once it rolls out, the My Ad Center hub will be accessible at myadcenter.google.com or via the three-dot menu button on ads shown in Google’s search, Discover, and YouTube services.
Snapchat Plus subscribers can now set their stories to run for an entire week
Snapchat is adding some new features today exclusively for its Snapchat Plus subscribers, which include custom notification sounds, colorful camera borders, and the ability to customize story expirations. Snapchat Plus, in case you’ve forgotten, is the company’s premium subscription tier that provides some exclusive features, with prices starting from $3.99 a month.
You don’t have to play guessing games about the status of your iPhone’s battery.
IOS 16 now lets you monitor the status of your battery, either in the status bar or via a lock screen widget. Of course, that means the next time you suddenly realize you’re totally out of power, you’ll have nobody to blame but yourself...
How to show your phone’s battery percentage in iOS 16
With the release of iOS 16, many iPhones can now display the remaining battery percentage right in the phone’s status bar. But even if your iPhone doesn’t support the feature, you’re not completely out of luck. Here’s how you can make sure your precise battery level is always visible at a glance.
Alan Wake Remastered launches on Switch just in time for spooky season
Alan Wake Remastered is launching Thursday on the Nintendo eShop, just in time for any pre-Halloween gaming. Developer Remedy Entertainment and publisher Epic Games had announced that the psychological thriller would be released this fall but, at the time, didn’t say exactly when. Remedy and Epic first released Alan...
Masahiro Sakurai shows off a prototype of the game that would become Smash Bros.
Masahiro Sakurai is a YouTuber now, and in his latest video, he showed off a “never-before-seen” clip of the prototype that would eventually become Super Smash Bros. You can feast your eyes on Dragon King: The Fighting Game beginning at 1:25 in the video at the top of this post or jump directly to that moment by clicking this link.
The Glow is gone — Amazon shuts down support for its kid-focused video calling device
Amazon will stop supporting its Glow video calling device for kids on December 31st, 2022. The innovative projector-powered gadget with a screen built-in was designed to make it easier for children to communicate with friends and family remotely by making games and activities part of the process. Last month, the company announced it was discontinuing sales, and it recently confirmed in an email to users that Amazon Glow devices, accessories, and the companion app will stop working entirely at the end of the year.
I’m explaining how to share calendars, so listen up.
If you want to share your goings-on with a friend or family member, no need to reach for your phone — this can easily be done from a Mac. It takes like, three clicks. Just be prepared, because they will receive an invitation the instant you press enter.
How to share a calendar on Mac
Need to show a friend or relative what you’re up to next week and don’t have your phone handy? Try sharing your calendar from your MacBook with a few easy steps. Before you start, you’ll want to make sure iCloud is set up on your Mac and that the calendar you want to share is stored via iCloud (not just stored locally). To check if this is the case, you can go to Calendar > Preferences > Accounts.
How to make green bubbles easier to read on iPhone
Apple probably won’t be fixing the green bubble problem anytime soon. But over the weekend, while scrolling Reddit, I found an awesome setting that at least makes green texts a lot easier to read on my iPhone. (Thank you to u/oishiirecipe for sharing the steps!) By default, any texts...
You can find a rare discount on the Nintendo Switch OLED at eBay
We’ve got a bunch of rare discounts coming your way this Thursday or, as I like to call it, Friday, junior. Our deals begin with the Nintendo Switch OLED in its white colorway, which is currently discounted to $296 at eBay when you checkout with the code COUNTDOWN22, knocking roughly $50 off the price of Nintendo’s top-tier handheld. This rare deal on a factory mint Switch OLED comes to us courtesy of nationwidedistributors, a reputable eBay retailer. The Switch OLED includes a number of small improvements over the standard Switch, including a larger, seven-inch OLED screen, a wider kickstand for better tabletop stability, and slightly better speakers. Read our review.
Leak suggests Ecobee’s entering the video doorbell space
Ecobee, a company best known for its line of smart thermostats, may be working on a video doorbell. A leaked image from ZatzNotFunny shows what looks like an Ecobee-branded video doorbell with rounded corners and a button outlined in blue. As noted by ZatzNotFunny, the doorbell features a green light...
How to organize your Slack channels
If your workplace (or organization, or friends group, or whatever) is anything like mine, and you’ve used Slack for more than, say, a month, you have no doubt amassed a lot of channels (also known as conversations). This can result in a lot of scrolling — I mean, a lot of scrolling — to find the channel you want to use. You can also spend a lot of time trying to figure out which channels you need to pay attention to now and which ones you can save until later.
God of War Ragnarök’s designers want you to express yourself (with violence)
With 2018’s reimagining of God of War, the team at Santa Monica Studio had a very particular design problem: making the combat feel right even with a very zoomed-in perspective. And it worked. Despite the game’s close-up camera, which isn’t common in action games, controlling Kratos in battle felt appropriately heavy and satisfying. For the sequel, the upcoming God of War Ragnarök, that main problem has already been solved. So the designers took on a different focus. According to lead combat designer Mihir Sheth, one of the main goals with Ragnarök was to give players more ways to express themselves with Kratos’ murderous abilities. “We’re expanding choice,” Sheth tells The Verge. “But we’re more interested in how players use all of the tools that are available to them.”
