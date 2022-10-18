Read full article on original website
Ronaldo: ‘The pressure pushed me ever further down. It has a cost’
Nobody does it like Ronaldo. A couple of weeks ago, he says, a fan club sent him some stats. They had worked out that he had dribbled round the goalkeeper to score more than 90 times in his career, more than a fifth of his absurd goal catalogue. There is a gasp and not for the first time – not for the last, either – that smile flashes across his face and there’s a glint in his eye again. A man you could bet your house on, it’s just what he did over a career that took in three World Cup finals, two Ballons d’Or and more than 400 goals. Just don’t ask others to emulate him, even if you explain how. He knows – he has tried.
Man Utd v Chelsea: Team news
Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Manchester United's squad after he refused to come on as a substitute during Wednesday's win over Tottenham. Manager Erik ten Hag is likely to name an unchanged side, while Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial are both out with respective thigh and back injuries.
Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa sack manager after heavy defeat at Fulham
Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham. Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only sit above the relegation zone on goals scored. First-team coach Aaron Danks will take charge of the team for Sunday's home game against...
Virgil van Dijk on Growth and Potential of Darwin Nuñez
If Liverpool had been at their best to start the 2022-23 season, then new striker signing Darwin Nuñez would have had more time to settle, to make the adjustment to a more demanding system in a more demanding league. Liverpool, it’s fair to say, did not start the season well.
