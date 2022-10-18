Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
IGN
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 | IGN Inside Stories
The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird. From black markets, Shakespeare troupes and full-time courier services,...
IGN
What Black Adam's Mid-Credits Scene Cameo Means for the DCEU
Does Black Adam have a credits scene? It's a modern superhero movie, so of course it does! Anyone who has been online leading up to the release of the DC anti-hero movie Black Adam knows that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has already all but spoiled the cameo by a certain DC icon, so it may not be a surprise to see you-know-who show up in the mid-credits scene. After you've seen Black Adam, check out our breakdown of what happens in the mid-credits scene and what that cameo means for the future of DCEU.
IGN
How Much Does The Rock Know About Black Adam?
We talked to The Rock to find out just how much Black Adam knows about Black Adam. From his origin story, to fighting Superman, The Rock breaks down exactly what he knows.
IGN
Darth Vader to Glimpse the Future of the Star Wars Universe in Star Wars: Revelations #1
2023 is going to be a huge year for the Star Wars franchise, between the return of The Mandalorian, the debut of Star Wars: Ahsoka and the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi. Marvel Comics is cooking up some big plans for next year, and readers will get their first taste of what's to come in Star Wars: Revelations #1.
IGN
Super Smash Bros. Creator Shares Secret Footage of Original N64 Prototype - IGN Daily Fix
Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has revealed footage from the game’s original N64 prototype - and it shows a surprisingly fully-formed version of the game. Konami has revealed the system requirements for its newly announced Silent Hill 2 Remake, and running all the recreated horror goodness is going to require a hefty PC setup. IGN has an awesome new way to keep track of your video game library and your shamefully large backlog.
IGN
God of War Norse Saga Could Have Been a Trilogy; File Size of the Sony PS4 Version of the Upcoming Sequel, Ragnarok and Day 1 Patch Revealed
We're just days away from the release of God of War Ragnarok, and the excitement from fans of the series is at an all-time high. The sequel to the hit 2018 PlayStation title will arrive on November 9 for the PS5 and PS4, and the developers at Santa Monica Studio have now started to share their experiences of working on the game.
IGN
Silent Hill 2 Remake: Trailer Breakdown
Silent Hill 2 is being remade by the Bloober team, and with the Silent Hill transmission dropping the first trailer, we figured we’d put that key in the ignition and rev up some Easter eggs, throwbacks, and secrets. Let's dive in on everything we found in the first trailer for the upcoming survival horror game, the Silent Hill 2 remake.
IGN
Black Adam: Ending Explained & Easter Eggs | DCEU Canon Fodder
Black Adam face-punches his way onto the big screen in a movie that has a ton of action and…well…yes, it has a ton of action! The Rock himself Dwayne Johnson makes good on his promise to make a Black Adam movie and now the guy straight up wants to fight Superman. But before he does, we gotta make it through this super-powered origin story so join IGN host Clint Gage for Canon Fodder for the Black Adam ending explained, full breakdown and all the easter eggs we could find.
IGN
Game Scoop! 696: So Many Horror Games
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast ever created! You'd think others would have caught on by now but nope! This week your Omega Cops -- Samuel Claiborn (filling in for Daemon), Justin Davis, Matt Kim, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing ALL THE HORROR: Silent Hills! Residents Evil! Dead Space! We've actually played some of these games. Also get the verdict on Gotham Knights... And, of course, Video Game 20 Questions. A real humdinger!
IGN
The Dark Knight Retires: 12 Times Batman Called It Quits | Gotham Knights
As long as Gotham City is still standing, Batman will always be there keeping the forces of darkness at bay. Or will he? Gotham Knights introduces a version of the DC Universe where Batman has apparently been killed, leaving his former sidekicks to carry on his war on crime. As...
IGN
Black Adam Producer Frustrated By the Movie's Big Cameo Leak
Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia isn’t happy that the film’s big cameo leaked. Warning: This story contains spoilers for Black Adam. During an interview with /Film, Garcia explained why it’s so frustrating to see details of Black Adam’s mid-credit scene - which reintroduces Henry Cavill's Superman to the DCEU - plastered all over social media.
Comments / 0