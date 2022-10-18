Read full article on original website
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
NASDAQ
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
NASDAQ
4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
NASDAQ
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
NASDAQ
JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'
Will a recession hit in 2023? That's really the big question, and many experts are convinced that economic conditions are about to decline in a serious way. That could result in widespread layoffs and a world of financial distress for many people. In fact, if you ask JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
NASDAQ
A "Heads You Win, Tails You Win" Way to Play the Recession (With a 7.3% Dividend)
A recession is on the way--and stocks are ... rallying? It makes zero sense on the surface, but there is good reason for the bounce we've seen this week. And we're going to play it with a 7.3%-paying fund that's set to roll higher with a recovering market. No, we're...
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
Motley Fool
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
NASDAQ
Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now
I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
ValueWalk
Blue Chip Dividend Stocks For Your Retirement Portfolio
The world is experiencing several crises at once right now. There’s decades-high inflation that hurts the income and wealth of everyone in real terms, there’s a global energy shortage, and there’s the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. In these uncertain times, investors may want to opt...
Motley Fool
2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Soar 200%, According to Wall Street
AMD could overcome the near-term challenges and clock solid earnings growth. Twilio's sales should continue increasing rapidly thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ
Selling US$558k worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) insiders
Last week, SL Green Realty Corp.'s (NYSE:SLG) stock jumped 3.5%, but insiders who sold US$558k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$79.33, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Nasdaq and more
(PG) – The consumer products giant's quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share beat estimates by 3 cents with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. Results were helped by a 7% boost in organic sales, although P&G cut its full-year revenue forecast due to the impact from a stronger US dollar. P&G rose 1.7% in the premarket.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Drops on Earnings Release: 7 Key Metrics You Should See
The EV pioneer turned in a strong third quarter, despite headwinds from raw material cost inflation, the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, and inefficiencies at its two newer Gigafactories. Revenue grew 56% year over year, missing the 60% growth Wall Street had projected. Adjusted earnings per share soared 69% to...
NASDAQ
2 Cheap Dividends (Growing 275%) Insiders Are Buying Hand Over Fist
We have plenty of cheap dividend stocks to buy today. But which ones are really bargains--and which are cheap for a reason?. The P/E ratio won't tip us off. We're heading into a recession. That "E" stands for earnings. Profits can disappear quickly if we're not careful. Let's look past...
NASDAQ
2 of Wells Fargo's Businesses Took a Major Turn for the Worst Last Quarter, But...
All things considered, it could have been worse. While Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is showing the expected signs of a wobbly economy -- and waning demand for mortgage loans in particular -- the bank managed to top last quarter's expectations. Still, there are clear pockets of problems. While it's not...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower ahead of inflation report, earnings
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday to cap a back-and-forth session as investors gear up for a big inflation report Wednesday and the start of third-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.6% after failing to retain a gains from an intraday rebound, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.1% to a fresh two-year low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier — ending 0.1% in the green. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note came close again to the key 4% level.
