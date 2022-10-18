ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Reno

Nevada lieutenant governor wants cities, counties to add school board members

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's lieutenant governor is proposing that county commissions and cities have the ability to add members to school district boards. Lisa Cano Burkhead filed a bill draft request that would have each county commission appoint a school board president, who would set the agenda and govern trustees, a spokesman for her office announced Thursday.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy