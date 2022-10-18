Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds
A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
pethelpful.com
Video of Maine Coon Cat Giving the Dog a Massage Is Enough to Make Anyone Envious
Sometimes you really need a massage. But why shell out the big bucks to pay for a professional masseuse when your cat is willing to break up those knots for free? We're being 100 percent serious, just look at a video shared on TikTok by one person who caught their Maine Coon Cat working their magic on the dog's back.
Ranking the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you're looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren's 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It's widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
pawtracks.com
Looking for an affordable vet? These pet breeds rack up the highest bills
We spend a lot of money on our pets. Between their favorite toys, dog training classes, the ever-growing expense of dog and cat food, vet bills, and pet insurance, there are so many costs involved with having a pet. (Of course, they’re totally worth it.) While there are ways to mitigate veterinary and other costs associated with pet ownership, did you know that vet bills are higher for certain breeds? We dig into the details of a recent report from Forbes Advisor — where does your pup’s breed fall on the list?
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Dogs as Pets: The Chihuahua
America loves their pets! There is no denying that. Most people today who own a dog consider their canine furball as a member of the family and rightly so. For if you don’t……buy a fish. Dogs for centuries have provided their human counterparts with love, affection, and...
Indiana Senior Dog Needs Long-Term Foster: Military Family Stationed Overseas
In my humble opinion, there are very few reasons that you would need to surrender your fur baby. If you are serving our country, and you get deployed overseas, that is totally understandable. That is what has happened to this sweet senior dog. She has been living with a family...
Handsome hounds, pretty pooches: BARK looking for dogs to be faces of new pet food
Is your phone’s camera roll full of pictures of your dog? One company wants to feature the country’s most photogenic pooches to be the faces of its new dog food. BARK is embarking on a journey to find ten doggos to be the “Next Top Dog Models” for its new breed-specific dog food, BARK Food.
pethelpful.com
Grandpa Helps Dog Get a Better Look at the Gerbils at 'PetSmart' in Adorable Video
When we bring in our dogs to the pet store, they're normally only focused on what treats are available and the endless selection of toys. They surprisingly don't even notice all the other animals, but if they did, we'd have to do exactly what this grandpa did for his granddoggo.
dogsbestlife.com
Can dogs cry? Do dogs get sad, or is it a health warning sign?
All dog owners know that their dogs feel emotions. There’s joy when you open a bag of its favorite treats; fear when the vacuum cleaner turns on; maybe even some aggression when another dog comes sniffing around. No matter what your dog is feeling, do dogs cry in response?
dogsbestlife.com
Is a beautiful, high-maintenance Cocker Spaniel the right dog for you?
The Cocker Spaniel is a friendly, happy dog. Just be prepared to spend time and money on grooming to keep your dog’s coat beautiful and healthy. The Cocker Spaniel is the smallest of the American Kennel Club Sporting Group. The dogs, perhaps best known as Lady from “Lady and the Tramp,” are known for their big brown eyes, long, silky ears, and soft, flowing coats.
k9magazine.com
Canine Parvovirus Warning To Dog Owners
Preventable dog disease claims too many lives, and it's something more dog owners should be concerned about than ever before, according to experts. Vets from the UK’s leading veterinary charity, PDSA, are warning that the deadly dog infection parvovirus is present and dangerous in Britain. What is Canine Parvovirus?
shiftedmag.com
Hair Care Review: What Are the Best Hair Care Products?
Phys.org
Pet parenting style influences dog behavior, study finds
Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog's behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. "We found that pet parenting style does predict patterns of dog behavior...
DVM 360
Chewy enhances CarePlus with new Lemonade Pet partnership
Collaboration promotes simpler, more accessible pet healthcare for US pet owners. Chewy, Inc is expanding CarePlus, its exclusive suite of insurance and wellness offerings, with new plans offered by Lemonade Pet, Lemonade’s pet health insurance product. According to a company release,1 the collaboration enables Chewy customers to conveniently choose...
petsplusmag.com
ZYMOX Enzyme-Based Pet Health Products Introduces New Products for Cats and Kittens
(PRESS RELEASE) WESTMONT, IL — Pet King Brands, Inc. announced they have expanded their veterinarian-recommended line of ZYMOX Enzymatic Dermatology products to include three new products to provide relief of ear and skin conditions in cats and kittens. These new products will feature feline-focused packaging with images of cats and will include the prestigious Seal of Endorsement awarded by TICA, The International Cat Association.
topdogtips.com
Sloughi Dog Breed Profile
The Sloughi dog breed is a loving pup with its owners, but aloof toward strangers. Learn more about living with this hound breed!. Intelligent and quick-witted, the Sloughi dog is distinguished by its noble, dignified stature. Elegant and racy, yet strong and muscular, it is built to run. This medium...
How much pet insurance do I need?
Pet insurance offers owners a unique opportunity to both protect their beloved animal and their bank account. For a minimal fee each month (cheaper if paid on an annual basis) owners can rest assured knowing that their dog or cat has medical care and, should any emergencies arise, they have economic support to get through it.
