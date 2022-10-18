Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Robotic Surgery Offers Potential New Strategy for Hilar Cholangiocarcinoma Resection
A new report consolidates existing research on hilar cholangiocarcinoma resection, but finds more work is needed to better evaluate the efficacy of robotic surgery in these patients. Robotic surgery may be the best option for patients in need of highly complex surgical resection operations for hilar cholangiocarcinoma (HC), but a...
ajmc.com
Dr Basil Kahwash on the Comorbidity With the Greatest Impact on Asthma Outcomes
Some atopic diseases affect asthma outcomes more than others, said Basil Kahwash, MD, an assistant professor of medicine on the clinical educator track in the Department of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, who spoke at CHEST 2022. Some atopic diseases affect asthma outcomes more than others, according to Basil...
ajmc.com
Dr Neil Gross: QOL Improvement Likely Following Treatment With Cemiplimab for cSCC
Patients may be able to forgo radiation following use of cemiplimab to treat their resectable cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), as it is likely to demonstrate significant improvement in quality of life (QOL) for patients and enable less invasive surgeries, noted Neil D. Gross, MD, FACS, head and neck surgeon and director of clinical research in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Oral GT-02287 Improves Fine Motor Skills in Mice
Gain Therapeutics’ GT-02287, an oral candidate therapy for Parkinson’s disease, led to dose-dependent improvements in the health of nerve cells and fine motor skills in mice. These findings, presented recently as a poster at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders 2022 in Madrid, add to...
ajmc.com
Dr Jana Dickter Talks About Developments in HIV Treatment, Management
HIV antiretroviral therapy has changed and improved dramatically since it first became available, said Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope. Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope, talks about how HIV treatment and management has...
News-Medical.net
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists during cataract surgery
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists routinely at bedside during cataract surgery, which accounts for more than two million surgeries per year in the U.S., according to a study publishing Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. A team of researchers from UC...
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
healio.com
FDA approves subcutaneous, self-administered furosemide for congestion in chronic HF
ScPharmaceuticals Inc. announced the FDA approved its self-administered subcutaneous furosemide injection for the treatment of congestion from fluid overload in adults with NYHA II and III chronic HF. The new formulation of furosemide (Furoscix) 80 mg is the only FDA-approved subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home...
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
Medical News Today
A 3-minute test may help diagnose Parkinson's disease
Parkinson’s disease is the most common neurological disorder after Alzheimer’s. It has no known cure. Scientists in the United Kingdom have developed a novel technique that may quickly and accurately identify Parkinson’s disease in its early stages. Their noninvasive test takes only three minutes to examine sebum...
MedicalXpress
New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease
A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
Understanding Common Kidney Diseases
(NewsUSA) - Did you know that one in seven Americans lives with a kidney disease? As a nephrologist, I see the range of emotions patients experience when they are first diagnosed. Anxiety, fear
Healthline
Types of Neuromuscular Disorders: Their Symptoms and Treatments
Neuromuscular disorders affect the nerves that control certain muscles in your body. These muscles are called your voluntary muscles — they’re the muscles you can choose to move such as the ones in your arms, legs, or face. Disorders that affect voluntary muscles can be genetically inherited (passed...
hippocraticpost.com
Leptin protects against development of fatty liver
Leptin hormone protects against development of fatty liver:. A study group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
ajmc.com
Patients With Asthma, Other Allergic Diseases May Have Higher Prevalence of EoE
While the prevalence of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is estimated to be 0.5% in the general population, a recent study found that the prevalence was as high as 16.5% in patients with allergic disease. Patients with allergic disease may be more likely than the general population to have eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE),...
ajmc.com
The Promise of Telehealth—a Cautionary Tale
Implications of Telehealth Use on the Future of Oncology Care. Editor’s Note: This is the second installment of a 2-part series on the rise of telehealth during COVID-19 and its implications. Part I appeared on ajmc.com on September 15, 2022. See https://bit.ly/3R3fMaV. Optimizing telehealth post COVID-19 will be a...
ajmc.com
Patients on Biologics for Severe Asthma Show Reduced Response to SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination
Martin Runnström, MD, a fourth-year fellow at the Emory University School of Medicine, describes a study he presented at CHEST 2022 showing a reduced response to a 2-dose immunization series for SARS-CoV-2 among patients using biologics to treat severe asthma or atopic dermatitis. Martin Runnström, MD, a fourth-year pulmonary...
ajmc.com
Continuous Monitoring Outperforms Fingerstick Testing in Patients With T1D, High Glycated Hemoglobin
The report found people using continuous monitoring systems spent more time in their target glucose ranges. New evidence supports the use of continuous glucose monitoring as a means to help control glycated hemoglobin levels in people with type 1 diabetes (T1D). The study, which compared continuous monitoring and automated alarms...
