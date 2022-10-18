ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

CNBC

Billionaire Ronald Lauder gives $1 million to GOP group supporting state candidates who questioned 2020 election results

Billionaire Ronald Lauder gave $1 million to the Republican State Leadership Committee, which is supporting some state-level candidates who have questioned 2020 election results. Lauder is the latest of over two dozen wealthy business leaders and companies themselves that have contributed to campaigns helping some who have argued against the...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Daily Reflector

ECU Notes: Biochemistry professor reimagines medical research teaching

When Dr. Kelsey Fisher-Wellman began teaching students in his biochemistry lab at the East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine, he knew two things. He needed to be productive with his cancer research program, and for his students to be successful in their professional careers, they needed to have their names on peer-reviewed articles published in academic journals. “Letters of recommendation are OK. Grades, no one’s really going to look...
GREENVILLE, NC
SFGate

County Publishes List Of Of People Owed Unclaimed Money

Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments. The county's Department of Tax and Collections published the list...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state’s first fair housing law. During a press conference Friday, leaders...
CALIFORNIA STATE

